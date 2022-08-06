BNA Bank in New Albany recently announced the following promotions:
• Tyler Basil to Vice President of Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, Tyler received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Mississippi State University and graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking in 2021. During Tyler’s six and a half years with BNA, he has served as the board chairman of the Northeast Mississippi United Way division and president of the Kiwanis Club.
• Drew Dodds to Vice President of Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, Drew attended Northeast Community College and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Mississippi in 2015. During his 7 years at BNA, Drew has served as a member of the Tupelo Young Professionals, Community Development Foundation (CDF) and the Mid-South Region BNI Elite group.
• Kristin Norwood to Vice President of Human Resources. A graduate of Itawamba High School, Kristin received training in Business Management at Itawamba Community College, Leadership Development though Northeast Community College, certifications in Development Dimensions International and earned certification in Professional Human Resources. Kristen has 12 years of human resource experience and was the owner of a retail store in Tupelo.
• Tina Orman to Vice President of Mortgage Loans. A graduate of Pontotoc High School, Tina earned an Associate of Arts degree in Accounting from Itawamba Community College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. During her 21 plus years at BNA, she has received additional training with H&R Block and awarded Senior Tax Analyst.
• Witt Spencer to Vice President of Mortgage Loans. A graduate of New Albany High School, Witt earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Prior to his arrival at BNA in 2016, Witt worked in the financial industry for 7 years.
• Ellen Staten has been promoted to 1st Vice President of the Mortgage Department. She is a graduate of New Albany High School, the University of Mississippi, and the Mississippi School of Banking. Ellen is a member of the New Albany Pilot Club, the New Albany Garden Club and is an Associate member of the New Albany Junior Auxiliary.
• D’ann Tanner has been promoted to 1st Vice President of Collections. A graduate of Myrtle High School, D’ann attended Northeast Junior College and South Florida Community College. D’ann joined BNA in 1990 after 4 years of prior experience in the financial industry.
----
North Mississippi Medical Center has announced the opening of North Mississippi Plastic Surgery and welcomes New Albany native and plastic surgeon Benjamin Googe, M.D., to the medical staff.
Dr. Googe has a special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as breast reconstruction. A 2008 graduate of New Albany High School, he graduated with honors from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering focusing in cell and tissue engineering. It was his undergraduate experience that first sparked his interest in plastic surgery. He helped design two medical devices, including a malar implant for mid-face lift procedures and is co-author on multiple patents.
Following college, he earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, graduating with a 4.0 GPA and Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He then completed a six-year integrated plastic surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Dr. Googe has broad training in plastic surgery including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as complex reconstruction of breast, face and lower extremity. He has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters and presented his research in numerous regional, national and international plastic surgery conferences.
North Mississippi Plastic Surgery will be located at 205 E. Troy St., Suite 302, in the Fairpark District of downtown Tupelo. Dr. Googe is temporarily seeing patients at Surgery Clinic of Tupelo, located in Midtown Pointe, 499 Gloster Creek Village, Suite S-5. For an appointment, call (662) 377-LIFT (5438) or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).
