• Robin W. Haire, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Haire Wealth Management in Tupelo, was recently named to LPL’s Patriot’s Club. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of the firm’s more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide*.
Haire is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently announced its first ever DAISY and BEE award winners.
Registered nurse Kate Easterling, who serves as the outpatient coordinator, is the recipient of the first DAISY Award given at NMMC-Pontotoc. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.
A patient who made daily visits to the hospital for two weeks, including weekends and holidays, nominated Easterling for the DAISY Award. The patient wrote about Easterling’s care, compassion and dedication during her treatment.
“She definitely has her heart at the center for the work she is doing,” the patient wrote. “She performs in a caring and gentle manner and is giving of herself to improve the health of others.”
Easterling joined NMMC-Pontotoc in 2015. She is a graduate of Booneville High School and Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. She is currently pursuing bachelor’s degree in nursing at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.
Respiratory therapist Beverly Wardlaw received the first BEE Award given at NMMC-Pontotoc. The BEE – Beyond Exceptional Expectations – Award recognizes health care professionals who consistently demonstrate excellence.
A patient’s daughter nominated Wardlaw for her compassion and assistance. Wardlaw went above and beyond in caring for her mother, who struggled with confusion as well as pneumonia during her hospital stay.
“She would do her respiratory care with kindness and made Mother calm with her patience,” the daughter wrote. “She is a JEWEL!”
Wardlaw joined NMMC-Pontotoc in 2015. She is a graduate of Itawamba Community College.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently named patient access specialist Van E. Ross as the Star of the Quarter.
Ross joined the NMMC-Pontotoc Business Services in 2019 and works in the Emergency Services Department. Her colleagues applauded Ross for her acts of compassion and care that extend beyond expectations.
She looks for ways to help patients, their family members and teammates, her teammates say. Ross has shared her lunch with a homeless visitor and helped an NMHS teammate track down training classes.
One evening, Ross returned to the Emergency Services Department after work out of concern an elderly gentleman who was looking for a family member. She helped guide him to the unaffiliated nursing home where his family member is a resident and made sure he connected with the nursing home staff.
She is a graduate of Pontotoc High School. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.