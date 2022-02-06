• Raveen Davidson-Lewis, a nursing assistant on 3 West, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Davidson-Lewis was nominated by a coworker for her extraordinary care of a patient who was depressed after having a leg amputated. “Raveen gave him a good bath, and he cried thanking her for the care she delivers,” her coworker wrote. Later that day, she decorated the patient’s room with Christmas lights to brighten his day. “The patient loved the lights and was overjoyed at Raveen’s kindness,” she wrote. “Every patient deserves to feel the way Raveen made that patient feel that day.”
A 2010 graduate of West Point High School, she joined the NMMC staff in 2019.
• Addiction medicine specialist Brent Boyett, D.M.D., D.O., of North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants recently published an article in the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
Dr. Boyett is the lead author of the article, which seeks to establish a standardized craving scale to quantitate opioid craving. The authors’ research supports using the scale to measure the severity of opioid craving and predict opioid use. The article is available at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34794061.
Dr. Boyett treats all forms of substance abuse disorders, including alcohol, opioid, drugs and others. He specializes in medication-assisted addiction recovery and high-risk populations, including pregnant women. He is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine, as well as preventive medicine and dental anesthesiology. He is recognized as a Distinguished Fellow by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
• Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, English instructor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2022.
She will be among statewide recipients honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 33rd Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 24-26.
Bowers joined the ICC faculty in 2002 as an adjunct instructor and became full-time in 2011. Also, she has served as Writing Center consultant and director.
She earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University. Her awards and honors include National Merit Finalist and for Phi Theta Kappa, Five-Star Adviser, Bennie Warren Outstanding Adviser for the MS/LA Region (two years) and the Horizon Award for New Advisers.
Bowers is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, National English Honorary; Delta Kappa Gamma, Organization of Women Educators; and Regional Advisory Board for the MS/LA Region of PTK. She is also a scorer for AP Language Exams. She served as a presenter at the Transitioning to College Writing Conference at the University of Mississippi in 2016.
• Robin W. Haire, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Haire Wealth Management in Tupelo, has been included in LPL’s Patriot’s Club. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisers nationwide.
Haire is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm.