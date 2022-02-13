• BNA Bank announced these recent promotions:
Brad Kennedy to Senior Vice President and Trust Officer. A graduate of East Union High School, he received his Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the Southern Trust School in Alabama. Kennedy joined BNA Bank in 2001 and oversees credit analysis and loan underwriting from the BNA Bank Financial Services Center in New Albany. He is a past president of the Northeast chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPA’s.
Jonathan McCoy to Senior Vice President, Lee County Business Development. A graduate of Pontotoc High School, he received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. McCoy joined BNA in 2009 and currently serves as a commercial loan officer in Lee County. He is active in the Tupelo tennis community and is a former Kiwanis and Civitan club member.
Mike Nobles to Senior Vice President, Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management from Huntingdon College. Nobles joined BNA in 1998 and specializes in consumer and small business lending. He is a current member and past president of the New Albany Kiwanis club where he served as chairman of the Hotbed Classic for several years. He is currently a corporate board member of the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Club.
Donna Weeden to Senior Vice President, Business Development. A graduate of West Union High School, she received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. Weeden joined BNA in 2013 and specializes in consumer and small business lending. She is a founding board member and past treasurer for West Union Endowment for Public Education. Donna served as the accounting chair for the Union County Relay for Life for five years and is the current President of the New Albany Kiwanis Club.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $675 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has seven locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette county.
• Argent Financial Group, a leading independent fiduciary wealth management firm, recently appointed Cara Gober as assistant vice president and trust officer for Argent Trust Company. She will be based in Oxford and report to Brooks Campany, regional manager of Argent Trust’s Oxford, Jackson and Memphis offices. Gober will be responsible for administering client trust, estate and investment accounts for individuals, private foundations and endowments.
• Members of Itawamba Community College’s faculty and staff who have been selected to participate in the prestigious Leadership Development Institute for 2022-23 include Adam Gore of Fulton, director of sports information and media relations; Dr. Dana Walker of Tupelo, Associate Degree Nursing program director; Holly Gray of Fulton, library director; John Wayne Harris of Fulton, project and energy management systems director; Terry Bland of Mooreville, financial aid director; C.J. Adams of Fulton, marketing specialist; Chris Stevenson of Fulton, social science division chair and history instructor; Steven West of Mantachie, systems analyst and programmer; Josh Gammill of Fulton, pathway coordinator; and Dr. Bobby Solomon of Belden, director of admissions and registrar.