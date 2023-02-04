• Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, n Oxford and Tupelo was recently named to the Forbes list of Best- In-State Wealth Management Teams. The list, which recognizes top-performing teams, was released online Jan. 12.
The 2023 Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least five team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.
Financial Advisers Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman joined in 2009 and formed the Reid Sherman Investment Group. Reid Sherman Investment Group provides comprehensive financial planning and works with clients to develop custom investment portfolios. They specialize in discretionary portfolio management of equities (stocks) and fixed income securities for retirement and investment portfolios to help clients reach their financial goals.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized Lana Peters, clinical resource manager, as Star of the Month.
The coworker who nominated Peters says she “demonstrates a strong commitment to excellence and service” and “goes above and beyond the call of duty for our patients and our organization.” When tracheostomy (trach) tubes and inner cannulas became scarce, Peters initiated a plan of action to help resolve the issue. She visited several nursing units to learn more about utilization and invested a great deal of time with the vendor to get an understanding of trach supplies. Then, Peters developed a spreadsheet to help departments that utilize these supplies identify where they are available throughout the hospital.
Peters was also lauded for traveling to Arkansas to meet a vendor to pick up essential infant formula for the NICU. “This formula was quickly depleting and there were no deliveries coming from the manufacturer,” her nomination states. “Lana spent the entire afternoon traveling to ensure the NICU did not run out of the formula. She truly cares about the outcome of every patient.”
Peters, who resides in Tupelo, joined the NMMC team in June 2021. She holds an associate degree in nursing from Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois; a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a master’s degree in health care administration from Saint Louis University in Missouri. She is also a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.
• Specialty Orthopedic Group has welcomed Dr. Chad Altmyer to the practice.
Altmyer, board certified as both a sports medicine specialist and a foot and ankle specialist, received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed his general surgery internship at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, followed by his residency and fellowship with Campbell Clinic in Memphis.
A Laurel ative, Altmyer brings 20 years of experience to the practice, having previously served the Columbus and Starkville communities, as well as Mississippi State University athletics as team physician.
Dr. Altmyer will practice in Starkville and operate in Tupelo.
He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Medical Association, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, American Orthopaedic Association and Mississippi Orthopaedic Society. SOG Urgent Care Clinic
