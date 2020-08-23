• Dr. Drew Blackstock, M.D., has joined.North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Blackstock treats all forms of substance abuse disorders, including alcohol, opioid, drugs and others. He specializes in medication-assisted addiction recovery and high-risk populations, including pregnant women. He has extensive clinical experience in community practice, emergency rooms, urgent care centers and inpatient settings. He is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine.
He graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Freed-Hardeman University. He completed a family medicine residency at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, and is a graduate of the fellowship at the Center for Addiction Science at the University of Tennessee. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
• Larson Frey has joined Renasant Bank as its market president for Oxford. Frey, who is at the bank’s 1111 Jackson Avenue East location, will oversee banking and lending staff, operations, and community development.
Frey received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from The University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Delta State University. He attended the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
• Itawamba Community College Associate Degree Nursing instructor Dr. Cathy Todd of Fulton has earned more than 25 hours of continuing education to complete the Mississippi Academy for Simulation Training through the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The Mississippi Academy for Simulation Training provides statewide simulation educator training, access to University of Mississippi Medical Centers through the office of Interprofessional Simulation, Training, Assessment, Research and Safety and communicates a statewide expectation for recognition of the value of pedagogically-advanced training curricula, contemporary educational/workplace communication techniques and the highest ethical standards in the use of simulation in healthcare education.
Todd’s educational background includes the associate’s degree from ICC; bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women; master’s degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center; and the doctoral degree from Samford University, all in nursing. A member of the ICC faculty since 2006, she also serves as an adjunct nursing online instructor for Mississippi University for Women.
• The Mississippi Business Journal recently named Northeast Mississippi Community College as one of the top colleges and universities in the state.
Northeast received the citation for Healthiest Workplace in Mississippi as it pertains to colleges and universities in 2019.
In 2017, the Mississippi Business Journal also named Northeast as one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi.
In addition to being one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi, OnlineColleges.com recognized Northeast as the top school in the state of Mississippi for online education out of all colleges and universities, including four-year colleges and universities.
ZIPPIA honored Northeast as the top community college in Mississippi in preparing students for the workforce and Northeast became the first college or university to offer a Z-degree (zero textbook cost) degree in the state of Mississippi as well.
On a national level, Northeast became one of four community colleges in the world named as an Apple Distinguished School by Apple, Inc., in 2019 and The Chronicle of Higher Education has designated the college as one of its “Best Places to Work For.”
CollegeChoice.net has named Northeast a Top 25 Community and Junior College in the country while The Center for Digital Education has recognized Northeast as a Top 10 Digital Community College in the nation.
Campus Labs recently named Northeast as one of two educational institutions in the nation as a Campus Labs Trailblazer Award honoree. The Campus Labs Trailblazer Award is based on the college creating a culture of assessment on campus through Campus Labs Planning to increase institutional adoption, focus on continuing improvement and closing the loop in the institutional assessment priorities.