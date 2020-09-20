Maternal fetal medicine specialist Justin Brewer, M.D., will see high risk maternity patients at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory the second Thursday of each month beginning Oct. 8.
In 2013, Brewer launched Mississippi’s only maternal fetal medicine program outside of Jackson at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. While most initial consultations will continue to be done in the Tupelo clinic, follow-up appointments may be scheduled at NMMC Gilmore-Amory.
Brewer is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who completed a three-year fellowship in maternal fetal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A native of Oxford, he received his bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in health care management from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed his residency in obstetrics-gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then completed three years of fellowship training in maternal fetal medicine at UMMC. He is board certified in obstetrics-gynecology.
• Social worker Taylor Moore, who serves as a care coordinator with Case Management, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Moore was nominated by a coworker for assisting with that nurse’s patient. “Taylor was able to communicate with the doctor and helped to assure that the patient was safely cared for and was discharged appropriately,” the nomination stated. “Thanks so much, Taylor, for going above and beyond.”
Moore graduated from Houston High School in 2013 and attended East Mississippi Community College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Mississippi in 2017 and joined the NMMC staff in October of that year. She previously won a BEE Award in December 2018.
Jason McDavid has joined Argent Financial Group as president and wealth advisor. Based in Ridgeland, McDavid will report directly to Vice President David Russell.
McDavid comes to Argent from Gulf South Capital, a family office in Jackson, where he had provided finance and accounting support since 2017. Before that, he worked at KLLM Transport Services in Richland as controller of investment transportation services.
A certified public accountant in Mississippi and Tennessee, McDavid is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.
McDavid graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy in 2009 and received his master’s degree in accountancy from the university in 2010.
• Seth Dickinson of Itawamba County is the recipient of the 2020 Courtney Elder Law Scholarship, an annual financial award to a student at the University of Mississippi School of Law who has provided significant service to older adults during law school and/or who shows the intention to provide services to older persons in law practice.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Javier Tiscareno, RN, with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Mentorship.
Tiscareno, who lives in Tupelo, earned his associate degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2010 and joined the NMMC staff that year. He works as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, Critical Care Transport and CareFlight. He also participates in NMMC’s Trauma Academy.
Tiscareno is one of only two nurses in Mississippi who has successfully completed all five emergency nursing certification exams, and both work for NMMC.
He is a Certified Emergency Nurse, Certified Flight Registered Nurse, Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse, Certified Transport Registered Nurse and Trauma Certified Emergency Nurse, all issued by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, He is also certified as a Neonatal Pediatric Transport Nurse.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Bill Malone Jr. with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Non-Traditional Nursing.
Malone, who lives in Ingomar, is a flight nurse with CareFlight and also works in the Critical Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Critical Care Transport. He joined the NMMC staff in 2004 as a respiratory therapist. He also serves on NMMC’s Nursing Shared Governance Council.
Malone earned an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2004 and an associate degree in nursing there in 2011. He trained as an Emergency Medical Technician at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2018 and is a National Registered Emergency Medical Technician.
Malone is one of only two nurses in Mississippi who has successfully completed all five emergency nursing certification exams, and both work for NMMC.
He is a Certified Emergency Nurse, Certified Flight Registered Nurse, Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse, Certified Transport Registered Nurse and Trauma Certified Emergency Nurse, all issued by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, He is certified in Neonatal Pediatric Transport by the National Certification Corporation, is a Certified Critical Care Registered Nurse by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and a Registered Respiratory Therapist with the National Board for Respiratory Care, and is recognized as a Neonatal-Pediatric Respiratory Specialist by the National Board for Respiratory Care.