Jeremy Earnest, certified nursing assistant, unit coordinator and relief staffing specialist with the Nursing Resource Pool, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Earnest was nominated by the daughter of a hospital patient. “During her stay there, she had been very weak,” the daughter wrote. “Slowly, day by day, she started feeling more like herself again. One thing my mother does every day is wash and fix her hair – even on days she doesn’t leave the house. After five days in the hospital, she told me that she thought she could tolerate getting her hair washed.” That night, the daughter asked Earnest to do so.
“Jeremy said he had never done a ‘bun’ before but that he was going to try to fix her up!” the daughter wrote. “Jeremy took excellent care of my mother the few nights he was up there, but that weekend night he went above and beyond for her. He washed her hair in the cap, brushed it, then put it up out of the way from her high flow oxygen machine straps. I appreciate Jeremy so much for stepping out of his comfort zone and giving my mom the care that I could not provide for her since she was allowed no visitors at the time.”
Earnest attended Houston High School and earned his GED in 2011. He earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College, where he also completed a certificate in phlebotomy and training as a certified nursing assistant. A Tupelo resident, Earnest received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi University for Women in May. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in health care administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Anesthesiologist David T. Corbett, M.D., will join the medical staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory on Jan. 4.
Born in Amory, Corbett comes to NMMC Gilmore-Amory from Winfield, Alabama, where he served on the medical staff of Northwest Medical Center for nine years. He served as chief of the medical staff from 2015-2019 and on the Medical Executive Committee from 2013-2020.
Corbett earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2003. He completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham in May 2007, graduating in the top 10% of his class. He completed an internship with Physicians Medical Center-Carraway in Birmingham in 2008 and an anesthesiology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital in June 2011.
He is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
Baldwyn Nursing Facility recently named Alisha Gamble as January Employee of the Month.
Gamble joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff part time in October 2019 and became full time in October 2020. Her coworkers say Gamble is an “excellent nurse” who communicates her caring to the residents and families, and is an asset to the facility.
Gamble earned an associate degree in medical assisting technology from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 1999. She then graduated with honors from the Certified Licensed Practical Nursing program at Itawamba Community College. She worked in women’s health for around 15 years and primary care for seven years before joining Baldwyn Nursing Facility.