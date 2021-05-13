• Lori Tucker, the director of the Booneville Main Street Association, has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association board of directors.
In addition to her directing the Booneville Main Street program, Tucker serves as Director of Tourism, Marketing and Community Development for the city of Booneville.
Prior to her role in Booneville, Tucker served as director of the Baldwyn Main Street Chamber from 2008 to 2020. She helped spur downtown revitalization in Baldwyn by securing grants for historic preservation and helping promote the area for new businesses.
Tucker was previously elected and served on the MMSA board of directors as a directors' representative from 2015-2016. She was awarded the Charles Beasley Scholarship for Outstanding Main Street Director of the Year by MMSA in 2016.
The MMSA board is made up of a statewide group of business, government, and community leaders. The 2021 MMSA Board of Directors are:
President Steven Dick, Economic Development Manager for Mississippi Power in Gulfport; Vice-President Chris Chain, owner of Renovations of Mississippi, Inc. in Columbus; Treasurer Michelle Jones, owner of The Cottage Industry in Starkville; Past President Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Columbus; Carolyn McAdams, Mayor of the City of Greenwood; Clay Mansell, owner of The Clinton Courier in Clinton; Brantley Snipes, Executive Director of Main Street Greenwood; Jamie Sowell, Director of Senatobia Main Street Chamber; Regina Charboneau, owner of Twin Oaks Bed & Breakfast and Regina's Kitchen in Natchez; Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg in Hattiesburg; Brent Fairley, Senior Vice President/Market President of Hancock Whitney Bank in Gulfport; Chris Hinton, Community Development Manager of Entergy Mississippi in Jackson; Jim Rosenblatt, Dean Emeritus and Professor of Mississippi College Law School in Jackson; Steve Kelly, Board Member Emeritus; Ken P'Pool, Board Member Emeritus; Lydia Charles, Preservation Planning and Development Director of the Mississippi Department of Archives & History; Chance McDavid, Asset Development Director of the Mississippi Development Authority; and Leah Kemp, Director of the Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center at Mississippi State University.
• J. Patrick Caldwell has been elected to the WoodmenLife National Board of Directors this month.
Caldwell has been a lifelong member of WoodmenLife and brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for serving the community. He is stepping into the spot of Daniel W. Rice III, of Kinston N.C., who recently retired after serving as a National Director for 20 years. Caldwell joins 13 other directors who guide the organization’s strategic goals, growth and future.
Caldwell is Partner and President of the law firm Riley, Caldwell, Cork & Alvis, and has been with the firm since graduating from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1981. He also is a past city prosecutor for Tupelo and past general counsel for a major regional financial institution on the New York Stock Exchange and its subsidiaries.
Renasant Bank has announced that Cole McCarty has recently been promoted to First Vice President, Financial Data Architect. He is located at Renasant Headquarters in Tupelo.
“This promotion reflects the important role Cole is playing, and the excellent job he is doing, to enhance our data and reporting process. The new tools and dashboards he is creating provide key information to our management team," said Mary Lou Bathen, Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Senior Vice President. "We look forward to watching Cole continue to grow in this role and leadership at the bank."
McCarty received a Bachelor's in Accounting degree from The University of Mississippi.