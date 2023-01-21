JESCO recently announced several promotions among its staff.
Bill Howell has been very successful serving in both the senior project superintendent and senior project manager roles. Howell has been a key part of the JESCO Family for over 45 years and has recently agreed to serve as the company's new Operations Manager.
Howell's responsibilities will include the current duties of JESCO's retiring general superintendent, Tony Falls, as well as working closely with the company's estimating and project management team to help review, facilitate, and offer insight to critical and/or fast track elements of JESCO's work, mentoring (office and field), evaluate CPM schedules, review productivity, quality control, safety, equipment allocation, and Lean Construction techniques. Howell will also assist in evaluating, supervising, and hiring new members of the office, field and maintenance shop teams.
Michael Staub has proven himself to be one of our most organized and detail oriented estimators. Staub has been a part of the JESCO Family for over 10 years and is being promoted to the role of Senior Estimator.
Staub's role is a critical element of JESCO's growth/sales. He has a very positive attitude and voluntarily serves as a mentor to new members of JESCO's estimating team.
Rachael Hill has served in multiple roles at JESCO and has always been willing to expand her construction related knowledge, promote and embrace new technology and help educate other members of the JESCO Team. She has been a member of the JESCO Family for over 15 years and has agreed to expand her role to serve as the Lean/Project Controls Facilitator.
This is somewhat of a combined role that includes many of the duties Benny Enlow was performing along with Hill's previous responsibilities some of which include FAA UAS Remote Pilot, CM Lean, and NCCER Craft Instructor/Assessment Proctor. Hill has also been instrumental in implementing Lean/Pull Planning on jobsites and training the team in how to best utilize the ProjectSight software.
David Bryant, PE, has been a very detail oriented member of JESCO's project management team and has successfully managed some of the company C&E’s largest and most complicated construction projects.
Bryant has almost 40 years of experience in the construction industry, with over 27 years as a member of the JESCO family. In addition to being a registered Professional Engineer, David holds a variety of other professional certifications. Bryant has agreed to expand his role to serve as Project Executive. He will continue to take the lead on larger projects, help mentor new/younger members of the team and work closely with the operations and estimating team to help procure, schedule and manage work.
---Critical Care Unit case manager Walter Armstrong has been recognized by his peers as North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent Star of the Month.
When a coworker had to leave work early because of a family emergency, Armstrong jumped in to assist with her patients. Just as it was time for Armstrong to leave for the day, a patient was discharged home directly from the CCU – an unusual occurrence—and required home health services as well as medical equipment for his home.
“Walter contacted the patient’s family, arranged for them to pick up the recommended medical equipment from a vendor in town and arranged home health care,” a coworker wrote in his nomination. “Walter went above and beyond, making sure that the patient had all recommended resources while making sure his coworker was able to care for her family.... Walter’s tireless selflessness is an inspiration to other coworkers, and his dedication does not go unnoticed.”
A graduate of Park Place Christian Academy in Pearl, Armstrong earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Mississippi State University in December 2020. He joined the NMMC staff in October 2021.
NMMC’s Star of the Month is selected by a team of employees.
--
North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo recently recognized Home Health nursing assistant Tracey Gaillard as Star of the Month.
Upon arriving at a patient’s home, Tracie found the patient very sick and not acting like herself. Tracie immediately knew something was wrong and spoke with the caregiver, who told her the patient had been very sick since early that morning and was confused. After obtaining the patient’s vital signs, Tracie called the patient’s Home Health nurse, who encouraged the caregiver to take the patient to the Emergency Department.
Tracey helped the caregiver get the patient into a family member’s vehicle and followed them all the way to the local hospital. Once there, she helped them get the patient into the Emergency Department. “Thank you, Tracey, for always going over and beyond for our patients to make sure they are safe and cared for,” wrote the coworkers who nominated her. “It does not go unnoticed.”
Tracey joined the NMMC staff in 1991. “I am so thankful that God allows me to have a job that I love where I get to take care of patients and they become family,” she says. “The staff I work with is amazing. I am overwhelmed and honored that my coworkers and patients thought enough of me to make me Star of the Month. I am thankful to NMMC Home Health for allowing me to continue to do what I love and the support they give.”
Tracey has two children, Tierra and Lorenzo Gaillard, a daughter-in-law Christina, and two grandchildren, Lorenzen and Kristian. She lives in Falkner and attends Bethlehem Baptist Church there.
--
North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Karley Taylor of Women’s Hospital.
“Karley cared for a patient and was aware that the patient did not have a car seat for her newborn to leave in nor the means to obtain one,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “This patient also has a toddler at home. Karley clocked out at the end of her shift and returned later in the morning with a brand new car seat she had purchased with her own money.” The coworker noted that Taylor never discussed her plans or what she had done—she simply showed compassion for the patient.
A Belmont High School graduate, Taylor joined the NMMC staff in 2022 after earning her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Taylor received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/daisy-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email daisyawards@nmhs.net.
