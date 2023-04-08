• Megan Prather has been named Vice President, human resources manager at Renasant Bank. She is based at Renasant Corporate Headquarters in Downtown Tupelo.
Prather received a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources from the University of Mississippi. She is also HRCI Professional in Human Resources certified.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Brittany Brown, a certified nursing assistant, unit coordinator and monitor technician on 3 West.
Brown was nominated for the award by a patient’s mother. The woman, who lives in West Virginia, had been at the hospital for several months with her son. “She is very conscientious and gentle when taking care of my son,” his mother wrote. “It was never just one experience; it was the all around package. She even went above and beyond by offering to take me to the store or get me something to eat—not just once, but several times. I observed Brittany‘s caring attitude with all of her patients.”
Brown joined the 3 West staff in 2018. A Tupelo resident, she is a 2013 graduate of Saltillo High School and earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2015. She was also awarded a BEE Award in 2022.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Lauren Dodds of Outpatient Infusion.
Dodds was nominated by a coworker for the extraordinary care she provided a patient. “Lauren has been caring for a particular patient of ours for several weeks. During that time, she has built a strong rapport with this patient and has really connected with him during his treatment,” she wrote. “Not only has she provided him with phenomenal nursing care, but she also discovered that this patient has no family close by and that he was struggling to provide food for himself.”
Dodds connected the patient with her department’s social worker, as well as made sure he utilized the department’s food pantry each time he came for treatment. “Lauren learned that the patient had celebrated a birthday in between weeks of treatment, and she provided him with cupcakes and a card – with cash inside to make sure that the patient could go get a meal at his favorite place, Captain D’s,” her coworker wrote. “She funded this completely by herself. She did so because she cares so much for the well-being of her patients, and I am honored to work alongside of her.”
Dodds resides in Saltillo and joined the NMMC team in 2016. She worked five years in the hospital’s Emergency Department before transferring to Outpatient Infusion two years ago. A graduate of New Albany High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2016 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
