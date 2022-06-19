• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized electrocardiogram technician Lynn “Nikki” Hester as Star of the Month.
A coworker nominated Hester for investigating an EKG that did not seem quite right. Hester performed an EKG on a hospital patient, and the machine reported that the patient’s irregular heartbeat was caused by atrial fibrillation. Hester questioned the finding and showed the EKG to cardiac electrophysiologist Karthik Venkatesh Prasad, M.D., who immediately recognized the patient was actually having a heart attack. Because of Hester’s concern, the staff was able to administer emergency treatment.
Hester has worked at NMMC for 16 years, joining the staff as a nursing assistant on 3 South before becoming an EKG tech five years ago. She is a graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Community College.
NMMC’s Star of the Month is selected by a team of employees.
• Several North Mississippi Health Services employees recently became Certified Professional Credentialing Specialists through the National Association Medical Staff Services.
Sherry Acker, CPCS, is the medical staff coordinator for North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point. A West Point native, she earned an associate degree from East Mississippi Community College and joined the hospital staff in 1988.
Cathy Jernigan, CPCS, of Houston coordinates Ongoing Professional Practice Evaluation for NMHS’ Organizational Performance Department. She joined the hospital staff in June 2010, shortly after earning an associate degree in health information technology from Itawamba Community College.
Hollye Parker, CPCS, of Amory is a credentialing specialist at NMMC Gilmore-Amory. She earned an associate degree in medical administration from Rasmussen University in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in 2015. She joined the hospital staff in March 2016.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented the DAISY Award to registered nurse Karla Parham of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation.
Parham was nominated by a patient and his wife. “Karla is very personable and able to make her patients feel more comfortable in their medical surrounding,” they wrote in her nomination. “It was as if something was missing when Karla was off. We missed her conversation, encouragement, reminders, and questions to determine how he was doing and if he felt he was progressing. Karla’s presence increased our confidence. Her presence created a more comfortable atmosphere that also gave us a feeling of being watched over with expertise and caring.”
A 1984 graduate of Pontotoc High School, Parham earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Mississippi State University in 1988. She worked in graphic design for several years before joining the NMMC Wellness Center in 1992 as a member services representative. She changed careers after earning her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1994. She worked in Labor and Delivery before transferring to Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation 25 years ago. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2006.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented BEE Awards to three employees at Women’s Hospital.
The three were nominated for volunteering to stay past their 12-hour shifts to help in a staffing shortage on the Mother-Baby Unit. “We had 25 mothers on our unit with only one nursing assistant,” she wrote in their nominations. “They worked until additional staff could get to Women’s Hospital. Their willingness to stay and help demonstrated true teamwork!”
Danelly Blanco-Hernandez of Tupelo is a unit coordinator and technician in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. A 2019 graduate of Tupelo High School, she earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2021 and joined the hospital that July. She will pursue an associate degree in nursing from ICC beginning in August.
Lauren Hall of Nettleton is a new graduate nurse at Women’s Hospital. A 2017 graduate of Nettleton High School, she recently completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women. Hall joined the NMMC staff in 2021 as a nurse extern.
Karley Taylor of Belmont is a new graduate nurse at Women’s Hospital, having joined the staff as an intern in March. She is a 2019 graduate of Belmont High School and recently completed her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College.