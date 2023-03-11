• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently named certified nursing assistant supervisor Kimberly Gunn as the Star of the Month for Baldwyn Nursing Facility.
Gunn joined the North Mississippi Health Services family in 2015. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc before transferring to Baldwyn Nursing Facility in 2017. Gunn said she loves collaborating with other teammates to help residents feel connected.
Her teammates nominated Gunn because of the impact she has on the lives of the people who call Baldwyn Nursing Facility home.
“Kim has made a huge difference in the residents’ everyday lives,” a coworker said in nominating Gunn. “She makes sure they are up and enjoying activities and providing exceptional loving care. She is always willing to lend a helping hand to her team.”
Gunn is a graduate of Okolona High School.
Lyle joined the hospital staff in 2021. She began her nursing career in 2019 and has cared for patients in medical-surgical units, emergency departments and intensive care units. She earned her associate degree in nursing at Itawamba Community College in Fulton and her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Her teammates say Lyle looks for ways to help the entire team meet the needs of their patients. In nominating Lyle, one of her colleagues wrote about how she planned not only for the patient’s needs, but anticipated the needs for the respiratory therapist, so they could better help the patient together.
“Every time I have gone into the ICU and Brooke is working, she is in a patient’s room making sure every need is met and exceeded for the patient and family,” the teammate wrote.
The family member of a patient praised Lyle for the little things she did to make her patient more comfortable – finding lotion to tend dry skin and providing an enticing breakfast.
“Mom went into a regular room and now in a swing bed, but Brooke has continued to check in on her almost every day before coming to work or when she gets off,” the family member wrote. “This has meant the world to my mom and the family.”
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized Carmen Conlee, a sonographer in the Radiology Department, as Star of the Month.
A coworker nominated Conlee for going to great lengths to accommodate a patient who needed a special ultrasound test that is only performed at the Center for Digestive Health and only on a certain day each week. Unfortunately, he showed up at the main hospital and on the wrong day. Conlee volunteered to drive to the Center for Digestive Health and perform the patient’s test to save him another trip.
“We explained the situation to the patient, who was more than willing to drive over to the Center for Digestive Health for his test and was very appreciative,” the nomination states. “This speaks volumes about Carmen’s care and dedication to patients’ needs. Carmen did not hesitate to step up and do what needed to be done to take care of this patient.”
Conlee, who resides in Pontotoc, joined the NMMC team in 2004. A graduate of Pontotoc High School, she holds associate degrees in radiologic technology and diagnostic medical sonography from Itawamba Community College. She is registered in diagnostic and vascular sonography.
• James P. Brown of Tupelo, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Circle.
This distinction recognizes Brown’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Brown ranks among the organization’s top representatives nationwide.
