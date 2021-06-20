North Mississippi Medical Center student nurse externs for 2021 include East Mississippi Community College nursing students Lauren Morrow of Steens; Haley Barthelemy, Columbus; Alyssa Langley, Starkville; April Humphreys, Columbus.
NMMC student nurse externs from Mississippi University for Women include Lauren Hall of Nettleton; Anna Claire Pannell, Nettleton; Allie Ward, Ripley; Will McNeese, Smithville; Courtlyn Clanton, Waynesboro; and Peyton Avery, Amory
Student nurse externs from Northeast Mississippi Community College include Chimique Ivy of Houston; Hannah Tedder, Vardaman; Olivia Bullock, Ripley; and Chloe Williams, Corinth; Tonna Smith, Belmont; Parker Childers, New Albany; Hillary Kepple, Booneville; Kate Hall, Ripley and TyKel Payne, Tupelo.
Student nurse externs from Itawamba Community College include Reiley Duncan of Ripley; Madison Collins, Pontotoc; Laila Ledbetter, Saltillo; Stormy Rodriguez, Shannon; Grace Schurr, Pontotoc; Erin Hill, Ripley;Chelsea Kelly, Tupelo; Staci Morgan, Tupelo; Grace Gray, Potts Camp; Mina Lucius, Vardaman; Annabell Roper, Guntown; Tabitha Greenwood, New Albany; Tyler Randolph, Amory; Cole Kent, Hatley; Mitchell Cook, Pontotoc; Katelyn Vance, Tupelo; Alyssa Greer, New Albany; and Hunter Spearman, Tremont.
Additionally, Hannah Ward of Tupelo, a nursing student at Delta State University is a student nurse extern.
NMMC’s Student Nurse Externship Program exposes student nurses to some of the most advanced medical care available. This year, the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is providing tuition assistance for all 38 nursing students doing their externship at NMMC.
Student nurse externs participate in an intense classroom orientation, skills lab, seminar led by experts in their field and scheduled work hours over nine weeks with assigned preceptors.
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Natalie Dickerson, RN, MSN, with the Nurse Manager Excellence Award.
Dickerson is the nurse manager for NMMC’s Inpatient Hospice Unit and Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Services Float Pool. She joined the NMMC staff in 2009 and worked as a registered nurse on 2 West/Cardiothoracic Stepdown Unit and as a clinical nurse educator for 1 West and 1 Central before assuming her current role.
Dickerson graduated from Hatley High School in 2005 and earned her associate degree in science from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2007. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2009 and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2017.
Sarah Burns, a certified nursing assistant, has been selected by her peers as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
Burns graduated from Kearsley High School in Flint, Michigan, in 2016 and moved to Mississippi shortly after graduation. She completed her CNA training at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2019 and joined the staff of Baldwyn Nursing Facility shortly thereafter. She is currently pursuing her associate degree in nursing at Itawamba Community College.
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Melissa Kemp with the Unit Coordinator Excellence Award.
Kemp has served as a nursing assistant and unit coordinator on NMMC’s 6 South since November 2015. She graduated from Tomahawk High School in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, in 1983. She attended the University of Wisconsin campuses in Eau Claire and Milwaukee.
Dermatology Center of North Mississippi, P.A., announces the association of dermatologist Ira Harber, M.D., and the opening of a new clinic in Corinth on July 12.
Dr. Harber will practice at the new location, 100 Norman Road, Corinth. He joins Drs. Jeffrey Houin and Bradley Greenhaw and physician assistant Jennifer Stone, who practice at the Tupelo location.
An Iuka native, Harber graduated from Tishomingo County High School in 2008. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2012 from the University of Mississippi.
He graduated from medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in 2017. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans in 2018 and completed his residency with UMMC Department of Dermatology this year.
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Makayla Brigman, RN, with the Excellence in Nursing Rookie Award.
Brigman joined NMMC’s 6 South staff in June 2020 after earning her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support.