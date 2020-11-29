The Mississippi Association for the Education and Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired (MAER) has presented Cheri Nipp, MS, OTR/L, SCLV, with its Samuel Johnson Presidents’ Award. Nipp is an occupational therapist who coordinates North Mississippi Medical Center’s Low Vision Rehabilitation Program at North Mississippi Retina Center.
The award is named for Dr. Sam Johnson, a long-time chairman of the Ophthalmology Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Johnson was a highly respected surgeon and administrator, and an avid supporter of services for low vision and legally blind individuals. He was very supportive of the Addie McBryde Rehabilitation Center for the Blind, which is located with the Ophthalmology Department on the UMMC campus.
A resident of Guntown and native of Detroit, Ala., Nipp graduated from Sulligent High School in 1985 and earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She continued her training by completing a graduate certificate in low vision rehabilitation in August 2010. Nipp earned a postprofessional master’s degree in occupational therapy with emphasis in low vision rehabilitation from the UAB. Nipp holds the American Occupational Therapy Association’s Specialty Certification in Low Vision, a distinction accomplished by less than 1% of all occupational therapists nationally.
Nipp worked for NMMC from 1991-1996 and re-joined the NMMC staff in 1999 at the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. In 2008, she transferred to Baldwyn Nursing Facility, where she started a low vision rehabilitation program for patients with glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, stroke, traumatic brain injury and related issues. She relocated the program to Tupelo in 2013.
• Cathy Mitchell of Guin, Alabama, chief nursing officer at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore • Amory, has been promoted to serve as the hospital’s CNO and chief operating officer.
Before Mitchell joined the Amory hospital in 2015 as CNO, she held the same position at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville, Alabama and worked as the assistant CNO at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama.
Mitchell worked as a nursing assistant during high school before joining the Army National Guard at age 18. She completed her studies as a licensed practical nurse while serving in the National Guard.
Her studies also include earning an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University and a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Texas. Mitchell is a board-certified nursing executive through the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC).