Mississippi Medical Clinics leadership team named 10 Employees of the Year for 2021, recognizing all of the employees chosen as Employee of the Month since February 2020:
• Gary Tesseneer, LPN, joined Belmont Family Medical Clinic in 2019 after previously working at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Tesseneer is a graduate of Tishomingo High School and received his LPN training at Itawamba Community College in Tupelo. Tesseneer’s coworkers say he is a team player who is always willing to go the extra mile. He makes the patient feel special and like he is their own personal nurse. He tends to their needs and is very compassionate.
• Misty Murphree, a radiologic technologist, joined North Mississippi Medical Clinics in June 2015. She worked at West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Calhoun Medical Clinic before transferring to Med Serve in September 2020.
Coworkers say Murphree produces top notch work while not only doing her job but helping others. In her award nominations, Murphree was described as caring, energetic, consistent, compassionate, trustworthy and dependable.
Murphree graduated from Houston High School and holds two associate degrees from Itawamba Community College in Fulton. She is also trained in computed tomography (CT), laboratory science and Department of Transportation drug screens.
• Na’Kesa Bowens, admission/discharge referrals specialist at Okolona Medical Clinic, where she has worked since 2014.
She is a graduate of Oxford High School and attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton. She is also trained in phlebotomy.
Coworkers say Bowens is a hard worker who goes above and beyond her job duties and is compassionate to patients and their families. “Kesa demonstrates excellent customer service skills,” a coworker wrote. “She is friendly and greets our patients with a smile, courtesy and respect. She shows kindness and empathy to our patients, even in stressful situations.”
• Angie Tunnell, office manager for Chickasaw Medical Clinic, where she has worked since August 1993. She previously worked for Dr. Edward Gore’s office.
Coworkers say Tunnell is compassionate, hard-working, dedicated, helpful, patient, kind, enthusiastic, respectful and more. “For many in our community, she is the face of our clinic, and they are comforted by her presence just as much as any of the providers. It’s easy to know why,” Chickasaw Medical Clinic staff wrote.
Tunnell was also nominated by staff from Okolona Medical Clinic, where she served as interim office manager while continuing to manage the Houston clinic.
• Tammie Chambers, office coordinator at Booneville Medical Clinic, graduated from Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College. She joined the clinic staff in 2001.
Chambers’ co-workers say she produces high quality care with a smile. One wrote, “Tammie is one of the sweetest and most caring people I have ever met. She is a person I know I can go to if I have a need, and I know she will do everything she can to help.”
• Tracy Inman, a licensed practical nurse, joined the Behavioral Health Clinic staff in January 2020. After receiving her LPN training at Itawamba Community College in 1991, she worked at Med Serve for more than four years and at an orthopedic clinic for 21 years.
Coworkers say that Inman is always positive, a team player who is always eager to help. “She often comes in early to be sure patients are ready for the physician on time,” one wrote. “She has taken on new roles with enthusiasm, and rolls along with change, never complaining.”
• Lisa Ann Townsend, admissions/discharge specialist for West Point Children’s Clinic since 2016, first joined the NMHS staff in 1994. She has worked as a certified nursing assistant in the nursing home at NMMC-Pontotoc, billing clerk and file clerk at NMMC-Pontotoc, transcriptionist at NMMC-Pontotoc and NMMC-Tupelo, and admissions/discharge specialist at Oxford Medical Clinic.
Coworkers say Townsend greets each patient with a smile and if a patient has a problem, she will help to find a solution. “Lisa is kindhearted, selfless and very generous,” one wrote.
• Nurse practitioner Diane Gann of Work Link has more than 25 years of nursing experience, including 20 years of caring for patients in the emergency department. She received her associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1995. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing through Walden University. She joined the Work Link team in 2015.
Colleagues praised Gann’s willingness to offer support, even answering questions on her days off, as well as her commitment to her patients.
• Ashley Williams, a medical technologist at Okolona Medical Clinic, works in the lab and performs X-rays. She has worked for NMHS for more than 20 years.
Williams graduated from Shannon High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of Mississippi. She is certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
Coworkers say that Williams exhibits “grace under pressure” when the lab is extremely busy and pays attention to the smallest details. She arrives at the clinic early to get everything ready for the first patients, and she checks each lab appointment a week beforehand to make sure that the appointments line up with insurance guidelines.
• Licensed practical nurse Sarah Reynolds of Pontotoc Medical Clinic joined NMHS in 2018. A graduate of North Pontotoc High School, she began her health career as a certified nursing assistant at Pontotoc Nursing Home in 2006 before earning her certification as a licensed practical nurse from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2009.
Colleagues praised Reynolds’ kindness, compassion and commitment to patient care. “Sarah is a shining example of teamwork; she is always willing to do more than her part,” one wrote. Between April and September 2021, Reynolds was mentioned by name 30 times in satisfaction surveys returned by the clinic’s patients.