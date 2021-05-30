Joyce Hughes, Environmental Services team leader at Women’s Hospital, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Hughes was nominated by a coworker, who says Hughes is “always on top of her job” and cited an example of her going above and beyond during the recent winter storm. Many staff members were snowed in at Women’s Hospital that week.
“She had worked hard all night and was made aware of a need to help in the kitchen. She stepped up and without complaint she helped to serve staff and patients’ families breakfast,” her coworker wrote. “Mrs. Joyce is a dedicated employee at NMMC and deserves appreciation.”
Hughes graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1971 and resides in the Evergreen community of Itawamba County. She worked at Cedars Health Center for 18 years before joining NMMC’s Environmental Services staff at the main hospital in 1997. Hughes transferred to Women’s Hospital several years ago..
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Chasity Tate, RN, with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Non-Traditional Nursing.
Tate has been an inpatient wound care nurse for six years. She originally joined the NMMC staff in 2001 and worked in NMMC’s Emergency Services Department and on 4 South. She spent several months as a travel nurse in 2006 and rejoined the NMMC staff in 2007.
A 1994 graduate of Nettleton High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2001. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2011.
Itawamba Community College’s Dr. Cheryl Ware of Belden and TZ Waters of Tupelo are among the 2021 graduates of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
A member of the ICC faculty since 1996, Ware was named Physical Therapist Technology program director in 2016. She earned the bachelor’s degree in biology from Millsaps College and both bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Her memberships include American Physical Therapy Association, Mississippi Physical Therapy Association and the ICC Faculty Association.
Prior to her current position as director of workforce training, Waters served as a workforce trainer, part-time for 10 years and lead trainer for three years. She has taught workforce classes in ergonomics, lean manufacturing, quality management and Asian Business culture. She is a DDI-certified facilitator and provides leadership training to businesses. Waters had worked in the manufacturing industry for eight years in quality and engineering management. Her educational background includes the bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both from Mississippi State University. In the last three years, she completed ICC’s Leadership Development Institute and the Mississippi Development Authority Ambassador program.
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Kaila Reich, RN, clinical educator for the Mother/Baby Unit and Resource Pool at Women’s Hospital, with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Education.
Reich joined the NMMC staff in 2005 as a nurse on 6 South medical/surgical unit. She transferred to Women’s Hospital in 2011 and worked as a bedside nurse on the Mother/Baby Unit, charge nurse and relief nursing supervisor before assuming the role of clinical educator.
A 2001 graduate of Jumpertown High School, Reich earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2005. She earned an associate degree in general studies from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, both in 2020. Reich is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing education from the University of North Alabama in Florence.
North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Lisa Foley, MSN, DNP, DVNP, with the Advanced Practice Excellence Award.
Foley, a nurse practitioner with NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute, has been employed by NMMC since 2008. She has 34 years of experience as a registered nurse, including 22 years as an advanced practice nurse. She is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and currently deployed in Kuwait with a medical unit.
A resident of Blue Springs, Foley earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1987 and her master’s degree in nursing in 1999, both from Mississippi University for Women. She completed her doctorate in nursing at the University of Alabama in 2014. Foley is a Certified Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner as designated by the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine.