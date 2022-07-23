• The North Mississippi Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program held a graduation ceremony June 25 to honor eight graduates:
Nicholas Bondio, D.O., of Kenner, Louisiana, is joining Diamondhead Family Practice in Diamondhead. Dr. Bondio earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Torey Collier, M.D., of Ocean Springs is joining Chickasaw Medical Clinic in Houston. Dr. Collier received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and her medical degree from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Tyler Crosswhite, M.D., of Saltillo is joining Saltillo Medical Clinic. Dr. Crosswhite, who grew up in Tupelo, received his bachelor’s degree at Freed-Hardeman University and his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. During his final year in the Family Medicine Residency Program, he served as Administrative Chief Resident.
Maribeth Hillhouse, M.D., of Jackson is joining Winston Medical Center in Louisville. Dr. Hillhouse received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and her medical degree from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
Anthony Horton, D.O., of Red Bay, Alabama, is joining Medical Associates of the Shoals in Sheffield, Alabama. Dr. Horton received his bachelor’s degree from University of North Alabama in Florence and his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alabama.
Forrest Lyon, M.D. of Booneville is joining Booneville Medical Clinic. Dr. Lyon, who grew up in Russellville, Alabama, earned his undergraduate degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile and his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Falan McKnight, M.D., of Louisville is joining Louisville Medical Clinic. Dr. McKnight, who grew up in Weir, received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. During her final year in the Family Medicine Residency Program, she served as Academic Chief Resident.
Marcus Wilson, D.O., of Gulfport is joining Memorial Physicians Clinic in Gulfport. Dr. Wilson received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brigham Young University in Hawaii and his medical degree from the William Carey University of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.