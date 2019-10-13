Tupelo Realtor Keith Henley was installed as president of the Mississippi Association of Realtors earlier this month at the association’s annual state convention in Biloxi. Over 600 attended the convention at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings and an expo of more than 40 vendors.
Henley and his fellow Executive Committee members will spend 2020 encouraging Realtors statewide to be “Community Champions”. His yearlong theme focuses on them celebrating, enabling, supporting and recognizing those that make extraordinary efforts to improve their community.
Henley entered the real estate industry in 2002 and is now the broker/owner of REMAX Elite in Tupelo. He has held various leadership positions with the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors serving as president in 2016. In addition to serving on various committees with MAR, Henley is a graduate of the prestigious LeadershipMAR and LeadershipMAR Honors courses.
Baldwyn Nursing Facility has named Brianna Lee of Tupelo as its October Employee of the Quarter.
Lee joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff two years ago as a registered respiratory therapist. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 2013 and completed an associate degree in Respiratory Care Technology from Itawamba Community College in 2017.
Peers nominated Lee because she is always willing to help no matter how big or small the task is.
Nurse practitioner Kristi Graves of Mooreville recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Graves earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1997 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2016. She received her master’s degree in nursing and nurse practitioner training from Walden University in 2018. She has worked for NMMC since 2001, most recently with Pulmonary Consultants. She is now a nurse practitioner in NMMC’s medical observation unit.
NMMC’s 12-month fellowship program bridges a newly licensed and certified nurse practitioner from the academic setting to the private health care delivery system. Each Fellow completes a series of clinical rotations and didactic sessions to further prepare for direct patient care. Clinical rotations may include cardiovascular, diabetes, rheumatology, neurology, pain management, infectious disease, mental health and primary care. Didactic sessions include tobacco cessation, Department of Transportation physical exam, rural trauma, Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, Merit-based Incentive Payment System, and advanced diagnostics and pharmacology. Fellows also undergo leadership and communication training that includes Crucial Conversations, Five Choices and Seven Habits of Effective Leaders. The NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship is accredited by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium.
Nurse practitioner Andrea Carpenter, FNP, recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
A Mantachie native, Carpenter earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2006 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama in 2009. She then earned her master’s degree in nursing from Walden University in 2018, where she graduated with honors.
Carpenter is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi, Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society, Phi Nu Chapter Honor Society and Golden Key International Honor Society. She is also a member of National Nurse Practitioner Entrepreneur Network, Mississippi Nurses’ Association, American Nurses’ Association and Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Nurse practitioner Kellie MeChelle Grove of Booneville recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Grove received an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, and master’s degree and family nurse practitioner training at Walden University School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She has six years of previous nursing experience with specialty in intermediate care stepdown and nursing resource pool. She also served as nurse educator for the resource pool. She is now employed by Pulmonary Consultants working in NMMC’s Critical Care Unit.