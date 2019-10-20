• Nurse practitioners Sarah Simmons, MSN, FNP-C, of Houlka; Lauren Sloan, FNP-BC, of Amory; and Elyse Smith of Saltillo recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Simmons received her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and nurse practitioner training at Troy University in Alabama.
Simmons worked for Trace Regional Hospital as a registered nurse on the medical-surgical unit from 2011-2012 and in NMMC’s Emergency Department from 2012-2018. She now serves as a nurse practitioner with NMMC’s medical observation unit.
Sloan earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2008 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2015. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training from Walden University in 2018.
Sloan worked as a registered nurse in NMMC’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit from 2008-2009, at the Center for Digestive Health from 2009-2012, and at Pulmonary Consultants from 2012-2018. She recently joined the staff of Thomas Street Medical Clinic as a nurse practitioner.
Smith earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2008 and her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2011. She completed her master’s degree and family nurse practitioner training at the University of Cincinnati in 2018.
Smith has worked for North Mississippi Medical Center for 11 years – two years on a medical inpatient unit and nine years at the Center for Digestive Health. She is now employed with Digestive Health Specialists.
NMMC’s 12-month fellowship program bridges a newly licensed and certified nurse practitioner from the academic setting to the private health care delivery system. Each Fellow completes a series of clinical rotations and didactic sessions to further prepare for direct patient care. Clinical rotations may include cardiovascular, diabetes, rheumatology, neurology, pain management, infectious disease, mental health and primary care. Didactic sessions include tobacco cessation, Department of Transportation physical exam, rural trauma, Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, Merit-based Incentive Payment System, and advanced diagnostics and pharmacology. Fellows also undergo leadership and communication training that includes Crucial Conversations, Five Choices and Seven Habits of Effective Leaders. The NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship is accredited by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium.
• The Mississippi Health Care Association recently announced that Linda Wright, social services coordinator for Baldwyn Nursing Facility, has received the second place award in the category of Social Worker/Social Worker Designee.
Wright received the award at a recent MHCA Volunteer and Caregiver Awards luncheon held in Jackson.
A Tupelo resident, Wright earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Mississippi Valley State University in 1978. Before joining the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff on Jan. 30, 1989, she worked in a Cheyene, Wyoming, nursing home; a domestic violence/family services agency in Omaha, Nebraska; and as a substitute teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The MHCA Volunteer and Caregiver Awards recognize caregivers in various disciplines in long-term care facilities throughout Mississippi. Winners are nominated by staff, residents or residents’ family members as a way to show special recognition to caregivers who go above and beyond their job descriptions to provide the highest-quality, compassionate care for our state’s most vulnerable adults.•
• Physical medicine and rehabilitation physician Dr. Michael Lane has joined the medical staff of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute.
Lane comes to Tupelo from Johnston Willis Rehabilitation Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, where he has worked since 2016. He previously served as medical director of the Rehabilitation Institute of Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles from 2010-2016. Prior to that, he worked at rehabilitation facilities in Virginia, Texas and Indiana.
Lane received his bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University in Nashville in 1988 and earned his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center of Brooklyn in 1999. He completed an internship with New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens in 2000 and residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, in physical medicine and rehabilitation in 2003. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation.
• Crystal Tharp, registered nurse on 4 Central, was named North Mississippi Medical Center’s Employee of the Month for September.
Tharp joined NMMC in 2017. She is a graduate of Riverside High School in Avon. Tharp went on to earn an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College.
• Registered nurse James Barham of NMMC’s Critical Care Unit recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s DAISY Award for July.
The nomination explained that Barham recognized symptoms in one of his patients and reported it right away; a physician confirmed the diagnosis and started aggressive treatment. Unfortunately, treatment was unsuccessful. The patient’s final wish was to pass away at home in familiar surroundings. Toward the end of Barham’s shift, the patient expressed worry that he wouldn’t make it home, but Barham promised to stay until he was transported home by ambulance.
A Pontotoc resident, Barham first joined NMMC’s staff in 2010 in the Emergency Services Department business office. He earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2017. He joined NMMC’s 3 South staff in 2016 and transferred to CCU three months ago.