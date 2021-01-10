• Amber Nunnelee has been named Director of Operations at R.W. Reed Company, by company chairman Jack Reed Jr.
Nunnelee has been a part of Reeds's Operations Team since 2011.
She is a graduate of Shannon High School and attended Itawamba Community College before beginning her career at Reed’s.
• Will Robbins has been promoted to Vice President of Private Banking at Renasant Bank.
Robbins received a bachelor's degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University, and is a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking. He is a Board Member for the Mississippi Council on Economic Education, a member of the Madison County Young Professionals and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and is a Lecturer of Finance at Mississippi State University.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point welcomes interventional radiologist Mark Ellis, M.D., to the medical staff.
Dr. Ellis becomes the West Point hospital’s first full-time interventional radiologist. His addition will expand radiology procedures available on campus, including same-day mammogram readings and breast biopsies for patients with an abnormal mammogram.
Ellis has practiced with Golden Triangle Radiology,P.A., in Columbus for more than 22 years. In 1998 he established the interventional radiology program at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Columbus, where he has served as medical director of Radiology since 2000.
Ellis earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Mississippi State University in Starkville in 1987 and his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1991. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in interventional radiology at UMMC and St. Dominic Hospital. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology.