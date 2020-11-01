• Austin Laney recently joined the Nail McKinney staff in Tupelo/
A native of Pontotoc, Laney graduated from Mississippi State University with his Master of Professional Accountancy in 2020 and his Bachelor of Accountancy in 2019. Austin is in the process of sitting for the CPA Exam.
• Registered nurse Peggy Thompson of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit recently received NMMC’s DAISY Award.
Thompson was nominated by a family member whose mother and brother were both hospitalized at the same time.
Thompson completed her licensed practical nurse training at Itawamba Community College in 2013. She began her NMMC career as an LPN in the Emergency Department in October 2016. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in May 2019 and transferred to NMMC’s Critical Care Unit.
Thompson received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch.