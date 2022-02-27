• Wellspire Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Starkville, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Wellspire Financial Group was honored with this award because of its ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisers recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
For more information about Ameriprise contact Carrie-Beth Randall at 662.323.8318 or visit the office at 47 Lynn Lane in Starkville.
• Alfa Insurance agent Nat Grubbs of Tupelo was recently honored with the Distinguished Service Award-GOLD for Mississippi during the company’s annual awards ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama. The ceremony, held Feb. 15 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, recognized the company’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.
Grubbs has served as an ALFA agent since 2017. He represents the company’s full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.
Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance and other financial services for a million customers in 13 states. Learn more at AlfaInsurance.com.