• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Lakota Kern of Women’s Hospital.
Kern works as a nursing assistant, unit coordinator and monitor technician on the Mother-Baby Unit. She was nominated by coworkers for her work ethic and compassion.
Specifically, she was cited for her compassion toward a young, single mother who had delivered her baby at home, completely unprepared. “Lakota took time to get to know this patient and decided to show her servant’s heart,” they wrote. “The next night, Lakota wheeled in a cart full of items for this patient. She brought a car seat for the newborn to go home in, a Pack ‘n Play, a bouncer and various other items, clothes and diapers for this new mom. She helped this mom feel loved and encouraged to provide for her baby. Lakota gave selflessly... she is a true example of a CARE-giver.”
Kern joined the North Mississippi Health Services team as a nursing assistant at NMMC-Iuka and transferred to Women’s Hospital in November 2022.
• Renasant recently promoted Rob Haven to Senior Vice President, Third Party Risk Management Director.
Haven received a Bachelor of Art from American International College and a Master of Business Administration from Western New England College.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently named patient access specialist Van E. Ross as the Star of the Year.
Ross joined the NMMC-Pontotoc Business Services in 2019 and works in the Emergency Services Department. Her colleagues applauded Ross for her acts of compassion and care that extend beyond expectations.
Her teammates say she looks for ways to help patients, their family members and her coworkers. Ross has shared her lunch with a homeless visitor and helped an NMHS teammate track down training classes.
One evening, Ross returned to the Emergency Services Department after leaving work out of concern for an elderly gentleman who was looking for a family member. She helped guide him to the unaffiliated nursing home where his family member is a resident and made sure he connected with the nursing home staff.
“Thank you, Van, for going above and way beyond what is expected of you,” a colleague wrote. “You truly are an asset to our hospital and community.”
She is a graduate of Pontotoc High School. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University in Starkville.
In 2022, NMMC-Pontotoc also recognized Amber Tunnell of Nursing Services, Derek Bowen of Facility Operations and Brenda Johnson of Food and Nutrition Services as Stars of the Quarter.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.