• Robin W. Haire, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Haire Wealth Management in Tupelo, has joined LPL’s Patriots Club. The award is presented to less than 9% of the firm’s more than 17,000 financial advisers nationwide
Haire is based in Tupelo and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.
Haire is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to Lauren Holcomb and Tarah Moffett, and the BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Chrissy Stanford.
Holcomb and Moffett are registered nurses on NMMC’s 3 Central, and Stanford is a certified nursing assistant on the same unit. They were nominated for the exceptional care they provided a patient who was hospitalized for 106 days.
Holcomb, who lives in Mooreville, joined the NMMC staff in 2017. She holds an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2020. She will begin pursuing her master’s degree in nursing education in May 2022.
Moffett, who lives in Tupelo, earned an associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women. She joined the NMMC staff in September 2020.
Stanford, who lives in Amory, joined the NMMC staff in 2018.
• Regions Bank named Ashley McLellan, senior vice president and commercial relationship manager, as market executive for the bank in Tupelo, New Albany and Corinth. In this role, McLellan will use her financial knowledge and insights to serve the bank’s small-business clients and major employers across Northeast Mississippi while guiding community engagement opportunities supported by Regions associates throughout the area.
McLellan joined Regions in April 2021 from BancorpSouth where she served commercial and consumer clients. Prior to that, she worked as a senior sales representative at Eli Lilly and Company and in development at Vanderbilt University before joining Regions to further grow her banking career. McLellan’s strong business acumen has twice been recognized in the Mississippi Business Journal’s top 50 leading business women list.
McLellan will focus teams from all divisions of the bank on reaching the objectives of Regions360, which is the company’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs. Through Regions360, bankers learn the unique goals of each customer and collaborate with colleagues from Regions’ various banking departments to develop holistic solutions that are customized for individual clients.
In her new position, McLellan will also work to expand Regions’ client base in the area while proactively advancing community engagement initiatives that move the area forward. She will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to make a meaningful difference through volunteer service, nonprofit support, delivering financial education, and more.
• Radio stationMiss 98 won for the Best Radio Morning Show for The Scott Show at the recent Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Gala in Jackson.
The Scott Show has been on Miss 98 (WWMS 97.5FM) since 2010 and features Scott Spencer, with Janet Spencer as a regular contributor.
Miss 98 also won for Best Radio Social Media for the Miss 98 Facebook page.