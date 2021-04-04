• Cheryl Jackson, certified nursing assistant, unit coordinator and monitor technician for 2 Central, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Jackson was nominated by a coworker for going out of her way to assist a patient who was discharged home. The patient thought his wife had packed his glasses with his other belongings but realized once they got home that she had not. He lives more than an hour away and was not scheduled to come back to see his doctor in Tupelo for two weeks. Jackson offered to deliver the glasses, saving the family an extra trip to Tupelo.
Jackson graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1992 and worked in nursing homes before joining the NMMC staff in 2008. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Baldwyn Nursing Facility for five years and the NMMC Rehabilitation Institute for three years before transferring to 2 Central five years ago.
• Hollie Waldron, AGNP-C, has rejoined North Mississippi Medical Center’s Bariatric Center as a nurse practitioner.
Waldron was affiliated with the NMMC Bariatric Center as a registered nurse for 13 years. For nine years she took care of patients on the inpatient bariatric unit after they had weight loss surgery at NMMC. For four years she provided pre- and post-surgery education through the Bariatric Clinic and helped maintain the bariatric program’s accreditation. She has been a Certified Bariatric Nurse since 2016 and left the Bariatric Center in 2020 to complete NMMC’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Waldron received an associate degree in nursing from Bevill State Community College in Jasper, Ala., in 2006. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2014 and her master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2017. She became certified as an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner in 2019.
Waldron is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association, Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Association of Nurse Practitioners and American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Stroke Life Support for Hospital/Prehospital Providers and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
• Misty Murphree, a radiologic technologist with Med Serve, has been selected as North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ most recent Employee of the Month.
Murphree joined the North Mississippi Medical Clinics staff in June 2015. She worked at West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Calhoun Medical Clinic before transferring to Med Serve in September 2020.
A graduate of Houston High School, Murphree holds two associate degrees from Itawamba Community College in Fulton. She is also trained in computed tomography (CT), laboratory science and Department of Transportation drug screens.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Chelsea Coker of North Mississippi Surgery Center.
Coker was working as charge nurse on 6 South on Christmas Day as a patient was at end of life. “The patient did not have any family. Chelsea spent time, in between taking care of her patients, with this patient so he would not be alone,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “She played him music, and she was with him during his final moments. Chelsea is a great nurse with a servant’s heart.”
Coker, who lives in Fulton, joined the NMMC staff on 6 South in June 2018 and became a charge nurse the following year. She transferred to North Mississippi Surgery Center in February. A 2013 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2018.