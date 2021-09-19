• Certified nursing assistant Kayla Gray has been selected by her peers as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
Gray has been a certified nursing assistant for 10 years and joined Baldwyn Nursing Facility in June. In her nomination, coworkers said she always smiles, is flexible, never complains about being pulled in many directions and accepts assignments with grace.
A native of Theo, she attended Kossuth High School and earned an associate degree in public health from Itawamba Community College. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in public health education.
• Zeenat Shameem, D.O., recently began a Clinical Academic Internal Medicine Fellowship with North Mississippi Medical Center’s Internal Medicine Residency Program.
In addition to Dr. Shameem, the Internal Medicine Residency Program recently welcomed 12 internal medicine physicians who have completed medical school and will spend three years training in internal medicine throughout NMMC.
Shameem recently completed residency training in internal medicine at Kent/Brown University Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. She earned her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee.
She holds a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Lincoln Memorial University and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of California in Los Angeles.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently recognized Sandy Dill, patient access specialist in Emergency Services, as the most recent Employee of the Quarter.
Dill, who joined the staff in 2018, was nominated by her peers in the Business Services Department for her acts of devotion, excellence, teamwork and consistent behaviors. They noted her compassion and smile, which is evident even under her mask to patients and coworkers.
Coworkers say Dill has a strong work ethic and is always willing to help.
• After almost four decades of practicing internal medicine in Tupelo, Ken Harvey, M.D., is hanging up his stethoscope at the end of September.
Harvey's last day at IMA-Tupelo will fall on Sept. 30, his 72nd birthday.
A Picayune native, he graduated from Picayune High School in 1967 and enrolled at Mississippi College, where he majored in chemistry. After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1971, he “had no car and no money” for graduate school, so he went to work as a research chemist with Crosby Chemicals back home in Picayune.
After two years, Harvey went to medical school and graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1977 and completed residency training in internal medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1980. Because his medical training was funded by a health professions scholarship from the U.S. Air Force, he was assigned to serve at Columbus Air Force Base upon completion. Once his Air Force commitment ended, he became the 14th doctor to join a growing internal medicine practice in Tupelo founded by Drs. Antone Tannehill, F.L. Lummus, Eugene Murphey and Bill Wood.