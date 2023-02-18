The Mississippi Rural Health Association recently recognized outstanding individuals and hospitals during the group’s annual conference in Jackson.
The association presented its top leadership award, the Mary Ann Sones Distinguished Leadership Award, to Paula Turner of Saltillo, coordinator of rural health strategy for North Mississippi Health Services. Turner, a past president and board member of the association, was cited for leading substantial membership growth and offering legislative support and advice.
A 1972 graduate of Eupora High School, Turner had a career in education before transitioning into health care. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and taught in Calhoun City. She earned master’s degrees in counseling and higher education leadership from Mississippi University for Women while working in student affairs. She also worked as Dean of Students at Millsaps College in Jackson, Director of Student Life at Mississippi State University and National Executive Director of Tri Delta sorority in Arlington, Texas.
In 1994, Turner joined the Physician Support team at North Mississippi Medical Center. She served seven years as a patient advocate for NMMC Home Health and 12 years as director of the Cancer Center. She completed a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2005.
In 2013, Turner assumed her current role, working with the 13 rural health clinics affiliated with the health system’s community hospitals. Several of those hospitals received Hospital Quality Awards from the association. Each year, the Chartis Group recognizes the top quartile of hospitals in the nation based on quality outcomes from CMS data. Award winners were NMMC-Eupora, NMMC-Iuka, NMMC-Pontotoc and NMMC-West Point.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Jarrett Walden, charge nurse on 3 Central.
“Jarrett always has the most positive attitude that spreads to his peers,” a coworker wrote in his nomination. Jarrett recently stayed with a patient who had no family present as she was dying. “He took this patient on as a family member and made sure not to leave her side so she wouldn’t be scared or alone,” she wrote. “He brought joy into a sad situation, and the patient held his hand for comfort. Jarrett has a true servant’s heart.. thank you for loving a stranger as your own.”
A graduate of Falkner High School, Walden earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2020.
Walden received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented the BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Clarissa Gamble, a nursing assistant with the Resource Pool.
Gamble was nominated by a patient on her unit for delivering extraordinary care. “She spoke calmly, never getting an attitude or angry,” he wrote. “She would bring us water and ice. She came and assisted the nurses changing beds and cleaning up. She showed teamwork and was happy to help. We had awesome care. My mom is elderly, and she brought her food. I’m thankful to be here and receive this awesome care surrounded by happy smiles.”
Gamble originally joined the NMMC team in 2010 and worked on 3 South and in the Resource Pool and Home Health. After a four-year break in service, she returned to NMMC in 2018 to work in the Resource Pool. She attended Blue Mountain High School and resides in Tupelo.
The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC. Winners receive a certificate and pin, as well as flowers donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop.