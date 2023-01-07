• The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi recently welcomed three new board members: Brian Rigby, Brad Stevens and Elizabeth Randall.
The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is the philanthropic arm of North Mississippi Health Services. HCF fuels the mission of NMHS by supporting patient assistance, employee assistance, health career scholarships and special community projects in the NMHS service area. For more information, visit www.nmhsfoundation.org.
Randall is the founder and president of Randall Commercial Group LLC.
She was named St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/ALSAC National Volunteer of the Year Award, 2020; was Top 50 under 40 Mississippi Business Journal, 2021; named to Top 10 Leading Women in Business by Mississippi Business Journal, 2018; Trustee, University of Mississippi Foundation Board of Trustees; Trustee, Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation' Co-Founder, Chairman St. Jude Taste of Oxford event, and she has a multitude of other professional designations, recognitions and philanthropic roles
Rigby is the owner of SERVPRO of Tupelo.
He has been the owner of SERVPRO of Tupelo since 2001 and is the owner of multiple location, and as a member of the Large Loss Response Team for SERVPRO Industries has assisted with catastrophic storm work all over the U.S; he has served on the SERVPRO National Advertising Board, the Tupelo/Lee Humane Society Board and the Community Development Foundation Board
Stevens is regional president, Community Bank of North Mississippi-Amory.
He has been an advisory director, CBNM Board of Directors; board of Directors, ACCESS Family Health Services; awarded the 2021 Statewide Community Board Member of the Year by the MS Primary Health Care Association; alumnus and 2021 graduate of the Mississippi Economic Council Leadership Mississippi Program; Three Rivers Planning and Economic Development District – Current State & Revolving Loan Committee Board Member; Board of Directors Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District – governor appointee under four administrations.
• Bailey Hansen, M.D., has joined the staff at IMA-Tupelo.
Dr. Hansen will be practicing internal medicine and pediatrics at IMA. He will also be on the medical staff at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Hansen earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Mississippi State University before attending medical school at University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He recently completed residency training in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis in 2021.
During his residency, Hansen nurtured an interest in medical education and training while serving on the board of the National Med-Peds Resident Association. He also served as the inaugural chief resident after graduation in 2022.
