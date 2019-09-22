BancorpSouth has hired Jake Munn as president of Corporate Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Syndications Lending to help the bank diversify its loan portfolio and build out its loan syndications operations.
In his role, Munn will develop the bank’s upper-middle market and corporate C&I banking platform, to include increased expansion and penetration into the industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, oilfield services, midstream, maritime, transportation and logistic, and sponsor finance industry segments. He will primarily be focused on the major markets in Texas and Louisiana, calling on upper middle-market and large corporate borrowers and private equity firms. He will also lead an effort to establish an enterprise-wide syndication desk, which will allow the bank to work with a network of other financial institutions to provide financing and capital solutions to larger companies.
Munn has commercial and corporate banking experience and has served in various leadership roles at national financial institutions. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. He is designated as a Certified Treasury Professional and serves on Texas A&M University’s Commercial Banking Program Advisory Board.
North Mississippi Medical Center was featured in Cath Lab Digest’s September issue for successfully using new technology to reduce the amount of X-ray dye used in cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Patients with normal kidney function can usually tolerate the X-ray dye because their kidneys can flush it through their system quickly. However, patients with compromised kidney function (such as those with diabetes or congestive heart failure, and older patients) are less able to tolerate dye usage because the dye spends more time in their kidneys. Around 30% of all patients with bad kidney function who undergo these procedures are at risk of having an Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).
“Because of Mississippi’s high obesity rate and its correlation with diabetes, we see a higher number of patients in whom we must worry about their kidneys as a result,” said interventional cardiologist Barry Bertolet, M.D.
NMMC uses the DyeVert System, new technology that allows adequate imaging of the coronary vessels while at the same time reducing contrast dye use by 40-50%. “The amount of contrast delivered to the patient probably plays the biggest role in the outcome of these patient with compromised kidney function,” Bertolet said.
NMMC has 18 cardiologists on staff who perform around 3,500 heart caths and 1,400 percutaneous coronary interventions each year. NMMC has four cath labs, a hybrid operating room and three cardiac electrophysiology labs.
Houston Windshield Repair has joined the list of safety-conscious auto glass companies by becoming an accredited Registered Member Company of the Auto Glass Safety Council.
“By becoming a member, Houston Windshield Repair demonstrates its commitment to the safety of its customers,” said Debra Levy, president of the AGSC. “This is an important step for Houston Windshield Repair and shows that its staff values their work in completing proper and safe auto glass installations for customers.”
Registered Member Companies such as Houston Windshield Repair must demonstrate their ability and willingness to complete installations in accordance with the AGRSS Standard by undergoing random, on-site third-party validation audits at least once every four years.