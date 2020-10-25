• Katie Richardson, OD, of Eye Care Associates in Tupelo and Total Eye Care in Amory, is a finalist for the 2020 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) to an optometrist who has been practicing for ten years or less to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the general public. The finalists and winners were announced at the MOA’s Annual Fall Conference.
Richardson received her Bachelor of Science in Biology, magna cum laude, from Blue Mountain College and earned her Doctor of Optometry degree magna cum laude from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO). As a member of MOA she is a member of the AGU committee and co-chairman of the Education committee. She is a graduate of MOA’s Leadership Optometry class.
• Nurse practitioner Jesse Davis, FNP-BC, of Baldwyn recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Davis earned an associate degree in nursing in 2009 from Itawamba Community College in Fulton and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2014 from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. He completed his master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2019.
Davis now works with NMMC’s Hospitalist Services, serving on the COVID-19 unit. He previously worked as a registered nurse at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville and NMMC’s 4 West, where he also served more than five years as a charge nurse.
NMMC’s 12-month fellowship program bridges a newly licensed and certified nurse practitioner from the academic setting to the private health care delivery system. Each Fellow completes a series of clinical rotations and didactic sessions to further prepare for direct patient care. Clinical rotations may include cardiovascular, diabetes, rheumatology, neurology, pain management, infectious disease, mental health and primary care. Didactic sessions include tobacco cessation, Department of Transportation physical exam, rural trauma, Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, Merit-based Incentive Payment System, and advanced diagnostics and pharmacology. Fellows also undergo leadership and communication training that includes Crucial Conversations, Five Choices and Seven Habits of Effective Leaders. The NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship is accredited by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Deborah McCoy with the Excellence in Nursing Support Award.
McCoy joined the NMMC staff in September 2015 as a unit coordinator on 3 South. She has reinstated her certification as a nursing assistant and has maintained this licensure, as well as cross trained as a unit coordinator and as an observation technician, learning many new clinical skills. In addition, McCoy represents 3 South on Nursing’s Shared Governance Council and has completed Level 4 on the ADVANCE clinical ladder.
McCoy has chaired the 3 South Fall Council for more than four years and is actively involved with weekly safety rounds, feedback and increasing fall prevention measures for patients.
• Kimberly Moore, RN, director of the Women’s Center for North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, has been named CHEER CHAMPion of the Week. The honor is bestowed by the Center of Health Equity, Education and Research (CHEER) and Communities and Hospitals Advancing Maternity Practices (CHAMPS).
As director of the Women’s Center, Moore oversees labor and delivery, NICU, nursery and postpartum units. She joined the NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff in August 2003.
During the pandemic, NMMC Gilmore-Amory put many policies, such as visitor limitations, in place to help protect staff and patients. Moore says the visitation restriction “seems to have helped mothers the most” because “the mothers get rest and bond more with the newborn.” The hospital encourages new parents to practice skin-to-skin and rooming-in during their stay.
• Obstetrician-gynecologist Jerry K. “Bo” Martin Jr., M.D., has joined Physicians and Surgeons Clinic and the medical staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
A native of McComb, Martin earned bachelor’s degrees in English and biology from the University of Mississippi in Oxford in 1991. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1998 and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2002.
He has 20 years’ experience in this field, including more than 15 years at Oxford Clinic for Women. Dr. Martin has a special interest in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.
Dr. Martin joins obstetrician-gynecologists Drs. Pat Chaney, Kam Otey and Mike Turner; pediatricians Drs. Mary Ann King, J.R. McPherson, Erin Livingston and Carlisle Livingston; internal medicine physicians Drs. Roy Thomas and Carlisle Livingston; and nurse practitioners Rita Hargett, Alison Harris, Holly Purser and Tacy Grant.
• The Mississippi Optometric Association recently installed its board members for 2020-2021. Dr. Dax Eckard of Tupelo was named President.