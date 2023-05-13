• Renasant Bank has promoted Latoya Gibbs to Assistant Vice President, Human Resources Representative. She is based at Renasant's headquarters in downtown Tupelo.
Gibbs received an associate degree in applied science from Northeast Mississippi Community College and a bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in clinical mental health Counseling from Walden University. She was recently nominated and selected to participate in the SOAR Leadership for Black Women program because of her leadership, performance and overall commitment to Renasant's culture.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Letesha Martin of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit as Star of the Month.
She was nominated by a coworker for going “above and beyond” for the family of a critically ill infant. Martin recognized that the infant’s caregiver had some significant needs of her own. After her shift ended, Martin drove the woman to a store and used her own money to purchase clothing and other needed items for the hospital stay.
Martin re-joined the NMMC team in 2022 after completing her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She previously worked at NMMC for 12 years as a respiratory therapist and for three years as a registered nurse.
A graduate of Nettleton High School, Martin completed an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Itawamba Community College in 2002. She earned her associate degree in nursing from ICC in 2014 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2015. She is certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has recognized registered nurse Richelle Vick of the Nursing Resource Pool at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Women’s Hospital with the most recent DAISY Award.
Vick was honored for showing kindness to an employee in the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services department who was having a particularly busy day. She had noticed how the employee always kept a positive attitude despite the circumstances. Upon learning later that day that the employee had burned her arm while removing biscuits from the oven, Vick helped her tend to the burn and also delivered flowers to her.
“Richelle is always going out of her way to help others and is an example of an exceptional nurse,” her nomination states. “She is always looking to add some sunshine to a person’s cloudy day.”
A Belmont resident, Vick joined the NMMC team in 2018 as a nursing assistant at the main hospital. After earning her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2019, she worked on the Mother-Baby Unit at Women’s Hospital and later transferred to the Resource Pool. She is certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support and the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
• Jason Guntharp of Fulton, system engineer/project manager at Itawamba Community College, has been recently named chairman of the Mississippi Community College Connectivity Consortium (MC4).
MC4 is the evolution of the state’s Computer Center Director’s Association, now known as MJCCCDA, which was formed on Dec. 10, 1986. Its purpose is to collaborate and share solutions to problems that affected all colleges as well as the catalyst for a computer network to connect all of the two-year colleges.
The Strategic Planning Council, which was the first IT technical group, evolved into MC4. Today, the organization represents community colleges from across the state and confronts the technology challenges that affect every community college, Guntharp said.
In 2003, Guntharp earned the associate degree with honors at Itawamba Community College, where he was selected to the Hall of Fame and received awards of distinction in his field for two years. He also holds numerous technology certifications. Guntharp has served as coordinator of technology for the Lee County Schools and later taught courses in ICC’s Information Systems Technology program. He joined the ICC Telecommunications and Information Systems department in 2011 and served as network administrator until 2017. His honors include 2010 Lamplighter recipient, graduate of the 2014-15 Leadership Development Institute and 2016-17 Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
