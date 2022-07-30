• Interventional pain management specialist Jimmy Windham, M.D., has joined North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute and North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants.
A 2009 graduate of Mantachie High School, Dr. Windham completed an associate degree in biology from Itawamba Community College in 2011. He graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College in Clinton with a bachelor’s degree in biology/medical sciences in 2013.
Windham earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 2017. He completed residency training in anesthesiology at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2021 and a fellowship in pain medicine there in June. He is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
At North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants, Dr. Windham joins Drs. Drew Blackstock, Brent Boyett, Kevin Silver and Fulton Thompson; nurse practitioners Angela Britton, Lisa Hodge, Kayla Moore, Kathyrn Smith, Nicole Taylor and Sabrina Vance.
NMMC’s Neuroscience Institute, located in Longtown Medical Park at 4381 S. Eason Blvd., is a regional destination for comprehensive, innovative care for a wide range of brain, spine, pain and neurological disorders.
• Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Evan F. Garner, M.D.
Dr. Garner recently completed a cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He also completed a general surgery residency and a surgical research fellowship at UAB.
Garner earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
During his training, Dr. Garner served as administrative chief resident for general surgery and was honored with the Excellence in Research Award from the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress in 2017, ACS Alabama Chapter Resident Research Award in 2016 and several awards and scholarships from UAB. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Association for Academic Surgery and Society of Thoracic Surgeons.
Dr. Garner joins Drs. Robert Derveloy, Jack Neill, Vishal Sachdev, Joseph Stinson and David Talton; physician assistants Christopher McCarley, Christopher Newell and Steven Savoy; and nurse practitioners Carl Andrew Ballard, Katie Gann, Mary Leigh Horn, Starla Horton, Robin Jackson, Candyce Little and Paige Nabors.
