Angie Tunnell, office manager for Chickasaw Medical Clinic, has been selected as North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ most recent Employee of the Month.
Before joining Chickasaw Medical Clinic in August 1993, Tunnell worked for Dr. Edward Gore’s office. She started there as a file clerk in May 1984 and worked as an insurance clerk from June 1985 until July 1993.
In her nominations, Tunnell was cited as compassionate, hard-working, dedicated, helpful, patient, kind, enthusiastic, respectful and more. “For many in our community, she is the face of our clinic, and they are comforted by her presence just as much as any of the providers. It’s easy to know why,” Chickasaw Medical Clinic staff wrote.
Tunnell also was nominated by staff from Okolona Medical Clinic, where she recently served as interim office manager while continuing to manage the Houston clinic.Tunnell is a 1985 graduate of Houston High School
Letonia Strong of Coding and Reimbursement has been selected as North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ most recent Employee of the Month.
Strong joined North Mississippi Medical Clinics in 2013 as a coder. In 2016 she was named as auditor coordinator, a position she held until 2018, when she became a coding specialist.
Coworkers cited Strong as dedicated, friendly, helpful, responsible, honest, encouraging and someone who leads by example. “Letonia always sees the good side of people and encourages other coworkers to do the same,” a coworker wrote. “Letonia looks to find the best outcome for all involved and truly exemplifies the core values of the company.”
A graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Strong earned an associate degree in applied science from Itawamba Community College’s Tupelo campus. She is a Registered Health Information Technician.
North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to Kelli Deaton of Pediatrics and the BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Patsy Archie of Respiratory Therapy.
Deaton, a registered nurse, and Archie, a respiratory therapist, were nominated by the grandmother of a young boy who was recently a patient on the Pediatrics unit, where parents are the only visitors currently allowed.
“Kelli and Patsy were very attentive to his needs,” his grandmother wrote. “We were constantly Facetiming his parents, and they were always there soothing him with his favorite show’s theme songs on their phones. Although he was intubated and sedated, you could tell that what she was doing made a huge difference. It helped us as grandparents knowing he was receiving awesome care since we were not allowed to stay or visit with him.”
A Saltillo resident, Kelli originally joined the NMMC staff in 1996 and worked for six years. After a year elsewhere, she rejoined the hospital staff in 2013. She worked with heart and vascular patients on 2 West and in the Emergency Department and Surgical Intensive Care Unit before transferring to Pediatrics four years ago. A 1992 graduate of Alcorn Central High School in Corinth, Deaton earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 1996.
Archie transferred to NMMC-Tupelo in February 2020 after working at the Amory hospital since 2013. A 1999 graduate of Nettleton High School, she earned an associate degree in respiratory care in 2003. She resides in Nettleton.
Calhoun County Medical Clinic recently welcomed nurse practitioner Robin Harrelson, FNP-C.
Harrelson joined North Mississippi Health Services in 2010 at IMA-Tupelo. She worked there until 2013, when she transferred to Pontotoc Medical Clinic.
She received her associate degree in nursing from Holmes Community College in Grenada in 1996 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2000. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and her nurse practitioner training at MUW in 2010. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
A native of Philipp in Tallahatchie County, Harrelson graduated from Strider Academy in 1988.