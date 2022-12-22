• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented BEE Awards to Jenna Hallmark and Madison Hawes of Case Management.
The two were nominated by a coworker who saw them purchasing items in the hospital’s gift shop. When she inquired about the balloon, flowers, cross and card they were buying, she learned they had a patient who was being transferred to Hospice and it was his birthday.
“The patient had been upset about having to go to Hospice,” she wrote, “and they wanted to do something that would make him feel better for his birthday.”
Hallmark, who lives in Nettleton, is a licensed social worker who joined the hospital staff in 2021 as a care coordinator. A graduate of East Union Attendance Center, she earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2017. She completed a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology from the University of Mississippi, as well as an internship with NMMC, in 2019.
Hawes, a licensed social worker, lives in Saltillo and also joined the NMMC staff in 2021 as a care coordinator. A homeschool graduate, she earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2018 from the University of Mississippi, where she was a Taylor Medalist. She also completed an internship with NMMC that year.
The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC. Winners receive a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flowers, a certificate and cupcakes. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/bee-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email BEEAwards@nmhs.net.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.