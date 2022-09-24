• Wesley Reed, CPA recently joined Nail McKinney's Tupelo office.
Reed, a native of Saltillo, received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation at Mississippi State University. He has six years of experience in public practice at Haddox Reid Eubank Betts in Jackson, Mississippi.
• Clay Patterson has been promoted to corporate facilities officer at Trustmark Bank's Tupelo office, where he serves as regional facilities manager.
Patterson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Construction Management from Mississippi State University and holds a certification in Construction Document Technology from the Construction Specifications Institute.
• FedEx Ground has selected JSJ Trucking Inc. of Tupelo as one of 20 regional Entrepreneur of the Year winners from among more than 6,000 small businesses that provide contracted package pickup, delivery and transportation services to businesses and residences.
Entrepreneur of the Year winners are recognized by FedEx Ground for valuing safety above all, delivering excellent customer service, building a team of dedicated and engaged employees, and conducting responsible operations during the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2022. JSJ Trucking, Inc. has been operating for more than 20 years and was founded by President John Smith, Jr.
“It all comes down to our people,” says John Smith Jr., President of JSJ Trucking Inc. “None of this would be possible without their safe, hard work.”
JSJ Trucking is a big proponent of the yearly state Trucking Driving Championships. Smith is a FedEx Ace, a 10-time state champ and a three-time national champion. In 2016, he was named Mississippi Trucking Association’s Driver of the Year.
JSJ Trucking, Inc. will join 19 other regional winners in Pittsburgh, the headquarters of FedEx Ground, on Oct. 18 for a ceremony during which they will be recognized and three overall company winners announced.
