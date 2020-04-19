Nail McKinney Professional Association of Tupelo announced these recent elections and promotions:
Richard D. “Ricky” Bullock Jr., CPA has been elected as President of Nail McKinney P. A., Bullock is a native of Booneville, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2000 after practicing public accounting in Memphis and became a shareholder of Nail McKinney in 2011.
Matthew W. Oaks, CPA has been elected as treasurer of Nail McKinney P.A. A native of Booneville, he is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2010 and became a shareholder in 2019.
Jon K. Pernell, CPA has been promoted to senior manager. Pernell a native of Greenwood, is a graduate of Delta State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy. He joined Nail McKinney in 2005.
Charles F. “Chase” Farmer IV, CPA has been promoted to Manager. Chase, a native of Columbus, is a graduate of Mississippi University of Women with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Hollie P. Ballard, CPA has been promoted to supervisor. Hollie, a native of Corinth, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. She joined Nail McKinney in 2013.
Charlotte W. Loftin, CPA has been promoted to supervisor. Loftin, a native of Guntown, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy. She joined Nail McKinney in 1992.
Ryan A. Rhea, CPA has been promoted to supervisor. Ryan, a native of Tupelo, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2014.
Samantha A. Weatherford, CPA has been promoted to supervisor. Samantha, a native of Sebastopol, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. She joined Nail McKinney in 2018.
Kyle G. Stephenson, CPA has been promoted to senior. Stephenson, a native of Booneville, is a graduate of the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Business Administration, with an emphasis in accounting. He joined Nail McKinney in 2016.
Matt Chisholm has been promoted to aenior. A native of Tupelo, he is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy. He joined Nail McKinney in 2011.
Jessica Tubbs has been promoted to senior. A native of Clarksdale, Tubb’s is a graduate of Delta State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy. She joined Nail McKinney in 2015.