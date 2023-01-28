• North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named Belmont Family Medical Clinic technologist Stephanie Hone, RT(R)(CT) as the Star of the Year.
Hone joined the Belmont Family Medicine Clinic team in 2019, taking X-rays and performing lab tests for patients.
“She is the most honest, hardworking, dependable, selfless team member,” one of her colleagues wrote in nominating her as Star of the Month for August.
Hone has been a team player for the clinic, taking on increased loads to cover for a coworker on maternity leave and assisting others to keep things moving smoothly for patients.
“Stephanie has filled many gaps in our clinic over the past year,” another colleague wrote in nominating her. “When we are short-staffed, she helps the nurses triage patients without being asked.”
During the Star of the Year celebration, the clinics’ leadership honored the 10 other Stars of the Month: registered nurse April Falkner of Pulmonary Consultants, admissions/discharge specialist Dana Hutchison of MedServe, population health manager Jamie Graham, diabetes educator Shelley Gaggini of the Diabetes Treatment Center, office manager Ashley Howell of Hamilton Primary Care Center, rural health clinics area coordinator Amanda Honnoll, licensed practical nurse Bridget Logan of Chickasaw Medical Clinic and licensed practical nurse Penny Myers, certified licensed practical nurse Caroline Blankenship and radiologic technologist Lori Mills, all of the Okolona Medical Clinic.
Hone graduated from Belmont High School and earned an associate degree in applied science in radiologic technology from Itawamba Community College in Fulton. She also holds a registration for computed tomography.
• Renasant Bank has promoted Morgan Garcia to Bank Officer and Branch Manager at the West Main location in West Point.
Garcia, who has more than 12 years of experience in banking, received her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.
• The North Mississippi Medical Center Internal Medicine Residency Program formally dedicated its lecture hall to retired internist Ken Harvey, M.D. A plaque bearing Dr. Harvey’s likeness now hangs outside the Internal Medicine Residency Program area on the first floor of the hospital.
Harvey retired in 2021 after a 37-year career in medicine. In addition to caring for his patients, he served as a physician leader and continues to serve on the board for North Mississippi Medical Clinics. Creating a training program for internal medicine in Tupelo was among his top concerns.
“Dr. Harvey has been an incredible physician and leader for our organization and region. He advocated for an internal medicine residency for years,” said David Barber, president of North Mississippi Medical Clinics. “He never gave up on that dream.”
During a lunch with retired colleagues, NMHS leadership and internal medicine residents and faculty, Dr. Harvey reflected that the medical community in Tupelo has long been focused on ensuring patients had access to the best care.
“We all stand on the shoulders of the people who came before us,” Dr. Harvey said, saluting the physicians who founded IMA-Tupelo – Drs. Eugene Murphey, Antone Tannehill, F.L. Lummus and Bill Wood.
