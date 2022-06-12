• Gina Escalara and Lindsey Putman of North Mississippi Health Services’ Department of Organizational Performance recently became certified as a LEAN Six Sigma Green Belt through Emory University.
The Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt is a professional who is well versed in the core to advanced elements of Lean Six Sigma Methodology and leads improvement projects. A Lean Six Sigma Green Belt possesses a thorough understanding of all aspects of the Lean Six Sigma Method. A Lean Six Sigma Green Belt understands how to implement, perform, interpret and apply Lean Six Sigma at a high level of proficiency.
Escalera, who lives in Belden, serves as a continuous improvement specialist. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology from Mississippi State University in 2006. She earned a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, in 2010. Escalara joined NMMC in June 2015.
Putman lives in Mantachie and serves as director of performance improvement and safety. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2004. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2006 and 2015, respectively. Putman joined NMMC in May 2004.
• North Mississippi Medical Center student nurse externs for 2022 include Itawamba Community College nursing students Kizzie Qushawin Cox of Shannon; Kasey Homan, Fulton; Jadyn Nicole Spears, Pontotoc; AnnaGray Leigh Stark, Mooreville; Kylie Madison Leach, Nettleton; Kaitlynn Dawn Murphree, Houston; Audrey Christine Parker, Tupelo; Rebecca Ann Brown, Houlka; Chelsea Anne Fries, Tupelo; rSharnec Lanetta Mosely, Nettleton; Mollie Arden Moore, Pontotoc; Taylor McKay Coker, Mantachie; Austin Nicole Guin, Amory; Blakely Kimbrell Wright, Houston; Bo Springer, Houston; Hailey Marie Brown, Nettleton; Noah Bradley Jones, Smithville; and Becker Edward Stark, Mooreville.
• NMMC student nurse externs for 2022 include Northeast Mississippi Community College nursing students Kaylee Brooke Mckinney of Booneville; Lynleigh Grace Crabb, Booneville; Ali Lawren Mann, Kossuth; Morgan RaeAnn Horn, Rienzi; Madison Brooke Hamilton, Booneville; Madelyn Grace Ragan, Walnut; Deveyn Jeanette Ross, Corinth; Victoria Hall, Glen; Hannah Graves, Corinth; Kristen Samuell, Booneville; Lexie Stanford, New Albany; Jordan Lyn Rainey, Brooklyn, New York; SeNyiah LaJerra Turnage, Baldwyn; Micaela Dawn Harper, Baldwyn; Elizabeth Grace Spears, Biggersville; Emily Roxanne Waltmon, Hamilton; Kelli Lynn Graham, Burnsville; Ashley Yvonne Wommack, Ripley; Janica Lee Ann Doty Harris, Rienzi; and Donna Michael, Booneville.
• NMCC student nurse externs for 2022 include Mississippi University for Women associate degree nursing students Madison Eaton of Ripley; Ladoria Walker, Pace; Brianna Fant, Caledonia; Kameron Alaysia Miller, Nettleton; Alexia Smith, Carthage; John Beck Williams, Philadelphia; William Bryant Godfrey, Columbus; Chaslyn Elizabeth Haynes, Aberdeen; Rachael McGrew, Starkville; Derek Steven Culverhouse, Columbus; and Sara Gillespie, West Point.
• NMMC student nurse externs for 2022 include Mississippi University for Women bachelor’s degree nursing students Madelyn Brooke Pilcher of Pontotoc; Kaylin Brooke Belue, Steens; Jenna Catherine Schaefer, Pontotoc; Sarah Peyton Roberson, Ripley; Miranda Gayle Mosley, Huntsville, Alabama; Addie Hale, Vicksburg; Sydney Ellen Ferguson, Mantee; Jayda Symone Williams, Columbus; Deja Elizabeth Dailey, Gulfport; Erika Keyanna Jordan, Louisville; Lillie Kristina Pegram, Columbus; Nichole Elaine Sanderson, Saltillo; Shelby Lyn Swain, Carthage; Jordan Brianna Perry, West Point; Lily Erin Braddock, Walnut; John Franklin Fulwider, Amory; Heather Nichole Harpole, Caledonia; Jordan Tillman, Newton; Cali Steverson, Monticello; and Lacey Renee Evans, Jasper, Alabama.
NMMC’s Student Nurse Externship Program exposes student nurses to some of the most advanced medical care available. This year, the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is providing tuition assistance for all 78 nursing students doing their externship at NMMC.
Student nurse externs participate in an intense classroom orientation, skills lab, seminar led by experts in their field and scheduled work hours over nine weeks with assigned preceptors.