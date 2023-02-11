• The Mississippi Trauma Care System Foundation recently presented a Mississippi Trauma RN pin to Cynthia Lentz of Fulton, a registered nurse with North Mississippi Medical Center’s CareFlight ground/air services.
Only six pins have been awarded thus far in Mississippi, and Lentz is the first NMHS team member to receive one. The foundation bestowed the honor to recognize Lentz’s exemplary patient care and participation in extracurricular trauma-related activities.
Lentz became a registered nurse 21 years ago and, aside from one year in medical-surgical nursing, has spent her career in emergency services. In addition to working in NMMC’s Emergency Department since 2002, she serves on the Critical Care Transport Team.
“As her experience, skills and knowledge base grew, she too grew as a ‘go to’ resource for new nurses in the Emergency Department,” Lentz’s nomination said. “By mentoring others, Cynthia is able to pass the quality and excellence she gives to the newer nurses in the unit.”
In June 2022, Lentz became a flight nurse with NMMC’s CareFlight medical helicopter, where she is also excelling.
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently announced psychiatric nurse practitioner Hollie Moffatt had joined the Senior Intensive Outpatient Program.
“Moffatt’s deep experience in mental health and geriatrics coupled with her people-first approach will continue to grow and strengthen the Senior Intensive Outpatient Program as we deliver group therapy and medication management to area seniors,” said Program Director Liz Williams.
Before becoming a nurse practitioner, Moffatt cared for patients as a registered nurse for 20 years, including 15 years with North Mississippi Health Services. She served as psychiatric nurse at NMMC Behavioral Health Center and the North Mississippi State Hospital in Tupelo. She returned to NMMC Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic in 2021 after becoming a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in 2020.
Moffatt earned her undergraduate degree from Mississippi College in Clinton. She graduated summa cum laude with a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing in Jackson.
• Alfa Insurance agent Nat Grubbs of Tupelo was recently honored with the Distinguished Service Award – Gold for Mississippi during the company's annual awards ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama . The ceremony recognized the company’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.
Grubbs has served as an Alfa agent since 2017. He represents the company's full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.