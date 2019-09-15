Margaret Vanlandingham was named the July Employee of the Month for North Mississippi Medical Clinics.
Vanlandingham, a corporate accountant, joined North Mississippi Medical Clinics in June 1990. She is a graduate of Red Bay High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1984 from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
The Employee of the Month honor recognizes employees with exemplary job performance and customer service skills, as well as community involvement.
Joanna Tilley, CLPN, has been selected by her peers as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
Tilley graduated from Newport Pacific High School in Newport, California, in 1999. She earned an associate degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in business from Western Governors University. She completed certified licensed practical nursing certification in 2017 at Northeast Mississippi Community College and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College. Tilley joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff two years ago.
Blake Manley recently was promoted to assistant vice president and relationship officer for Renasant Bank in the Booneville market. Manley has been a banking officer for Renasant since 2012.
Manley is a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.