Three area students are participating in North Mississippi Medical Center’s Physician Shadowing Program during June.
• Shelby Lindsey of Shannon, a student at Mississippi State University who hopes to attend medical school after graduation.
• James Clay Johnson of Saltillo, a student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Pharmacy. He aspires to be a physician and hopes the program will help him determine where he can best serve.
• Madison Sullivan of Golden, who recently graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and a minor in psychology.
To participate, pre-med students must have completed their junior year in college and aspire to a career in medicine. Each student receives hourly compensation, a lab coat and support materials. The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi (www.nmhsfoundation.org) funds the program through the Dr. P.K. Thomas Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund.
For more information about the Physician Shadowing Program, visit www.nmhs.net/youth.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. NMMC is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes NMMC’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that NMMC has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“This award reflects the dedication to quality care of the entire NMMC team – beginning with Emergency Medical Services, continuing with the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and ending with the cardiac care units – has with regard to serving those patients having a heart attack. This quality is top notch 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year,” said Barry Bertolet, M.D., an interventional cardiologist on NMMC’s medical staff. “While this award goes to the NNMC team, our patients are the winners!”
To receive the award, NMMC demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.