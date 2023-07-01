• Five area students participated in North Mississippi Medical Center’s Physician Shadowing Program during June:
- Emilie Chandler of Tupelo, an allied health studies/biological sciences major at the University of Mississippi
- Caera Taylor of Mandeville, Louisiana, a biochemistry and psychology major at Mississippi State University
- Taylor Chapman of Tupelo, a neuroscience major at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Gabrielle Adair of Saltillo, a biochemistry major at Mississippi State University
- John “JT” Moreland of Okolona, a biochemistry major at the University of Mississippi
To participate, pre-med students must have completed their junior year in college and aspire to a career in medicine. Each student receives hourly compensation, a lab coat and support materials. The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi (www.nmhsfoundation.org) funds the program through the Dr. P.K. Thomas Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund.
For more information about the Physician Shadowing Program, visit www.nmhs.net/youth.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized Jarrett Walden, RN, charge nurse on 3 Central, with the DAISY Award.
A patient’s daughter nominated Walden for taking extraordinary care of her mother, who had a birthday while hospitalized. “Jarrett made a special trip to purchase her a piece of pecan pie and a handwritten birthday card!” she wrote. “What a wonderful surprise for Mom and what a beautiful group of young caregivers you have on 3 Central. Mom’s care was exceptional, and these nurses went above the call of duty to make Mom feel special.”
Walden, who resides in Corinth, graduated from Falkner High School. He joined the NMMC team in 2021 after earning his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women.
Walden received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/daisy-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email daisyawards@nmhs.net.
• The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is recognizing the members of the agency’s 2023 enHance Environmental Stewardship program.
MDEQ’s enHance program has awarded 13 organizations distinction as top environmental leaders during an annual workshop and awards ceremony, hosted by MDEQ and the Mississippi Manufacturers’ Association. enHance is a voluntary stewardship program that recognizes committed environmental leaders who accomplish goals beyond the standard regulatory requirements.
The enHance Class of 2023 has two new members and 11 renewing members The two new members are Modine CCP (Grenada) and Modine OEM (Grenada). The renewing members are: Advanced Distributor Products LLC (Grenada), Cooper Tire and Rubber Company (Tupelo), Nissan North America Inc. (Canton), Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi Inc. (Blue Springs), Cooper Tire and Rubber Company (Clarksdale), Eaton Aerospace LLC (Jackson), City of Ridgeland (Ridgeland), US Navy, Naval Construction Battalion Center (Gulfport), Leggett & Platt Inc./Tupelo Sleeper (Tupelo), Rankin County School District and Toyota-Boshoku Mississippi (Mantachie).
enHance is a program that is open to manufacturers, local governments, institutions and other eligible organizations. MDEQ will open the application process for the enHance Class of 2024 in the coming months and interested organizations are invited to apply. More information on MDEQ’s enHance program can be found at enhance.ms.
