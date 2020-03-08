• Chase McPherson has been named Trustmark Bank’s Vice President at its Tupelo Main Office, where he currently serves as Commercial Relationship Manager Associate.
With over seven years of banking experience, McPherson is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Information Systems. He is also a graduate of the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit, the Mississippi School of Banking and is currently a student at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
• Nat Grubbs of Tupelo was recently honored with the 2019 Distinguished Service Award – Gold for Alabama during Alfa Insurance Co.’s annual awards ceremony in Montgomery. The ceremony recognized the company’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.
Grubbs has served as an Alfa agent since 2017. He represents the company’s full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.
• Baldwyn Nursing Facility has named Amanda Long, certified nursing assistant, as the most recent Employee of the Month.
Coworkers cited Long as being dependable, respectful and willing to help everyone.
Long graduated from Saltillo High School in 2014 and joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff soon thereafter. She earned an associate degree in public health technology from Itawamba Community College, where she also completed her training as a certified nursing assistant.
• The Investments & Wealth Institute recently named Scott Reed, the CEO of Hardy Reed, Chairperson of its Committee for the Protection and Advancement of Certification Excellence.
The PACE Committee has the unique role of protection and promotion of the Institute’s marks and missions, in addition to providing advice on education programs related to government policy impacting investment advisers and wealth managers.
• Thomas Pound has been promoted to Renasant Bank’s President of Northeast Central Mississippi Community & Business Banking. He is located at 500 East Lampkin St. in Starkville.
Pound received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Belhaven College. He is a graduate of Southeastern School of Commercial Lending, and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.
• Yolanda “Yo” Wooten of Renasant Bank has been promoted to Regional Sales & Services Manager of North Central Mississippi. Wooten has been employed with Renasant for nine years.
Wooten is a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking in Oxford and The School of Bank Marketing and Management in Boulder, Colorado.