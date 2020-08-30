• Jamie Rodgers of Starkville has joined North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory as its new administrator.
Rodgers was most recently worked at Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman, where he served as chief executive officer and administrator for six years. In addition to Choctaw Regional, he served in that capacity with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton in Covington, Tennessee, and Covington County Hospital in Collins. He started his health care career with Mississippi Baptist Health System in Jackson.
A native Mississippian, Rodgers received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master of health services administration from Mississippi College in Clinton, and a master of healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is a board-certified fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.
• Marilyn Hopkins, M.D., has joined North Mississippi Medical Center and Urologic.
Dr. Hopkins graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi College and completed her medical degree at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. She completed a general surgery internship and a urologic surgery residency at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. She was also a fellow in reconstructive urology at Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Texas.
Urologic has locations in Tupelo, Corinth and Amory.
• Shennia Mosley, a transporter and certified nursing assistant in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, has received North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
After caring for a cancer patient following her surgery, she gifted the patient a heart pillow to encourage her along her cancer journey. While caring for a middle-age autistic patient, she learned he loved Chick-fil-A. “Shennia took her lunch break to buy the patient a Chick-fil-A combo and gave it to him as soon as he was able to eat,” her coworker wrote. “The smile on his face after receiving this food lit up the entire unit.”
Mosley, who lives in the Evergreen community of Itawamba County, completed her certified nursing assistant training at Itawamba Community College in 2007. She joined the NMMC staff in 2009 as a certified nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 6 South. She transferred to the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit in 2012.
• Itawamba Community College has ranked first among all public state two-year institutions in a WalletHub study that surveyed hundreds of community colleges across the United States.
In order to determine the best community colleges in the United States, the financial institution WalletHub selected a sample of 698 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.
The schools were evaluated based on cost and financing and both education and career outcomes.
According to WalletHub, community colleges are a more attractive option especially this year as many individuals are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than affordability, community colleges provide more flexible schedules, smaller classes sizes and rigorous coursework.
The study included the rankings for 12 Mississippi schools, listed in order by highest to lowest community college rankings in Mississippi: Itawamba Community College, Pearl River Community College, East Central Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Hinds Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Jones College, Meridian Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Holmes Community College, Mississippi Delta Community College and Coahoma Community College.