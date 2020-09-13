• Registered nurse Makayla Pullen of North Mississippi Medical Center’s 3 West recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent DAISY Award.
Pullen and Brittany Brown, certified nursing assistant, had a patient scheduled for open heart surgery the following day, which happened to be his birthday, and his wife was very worried. They convinced her to eat lunch with them at the hospital, and Pullen paid for her lunch. She also brought the patient a brownie back to his room. After finishing her 12-hour shift, Pullen went and bought cupcakes and ice cream and brought them back to the patient’s room so that he could have an early birthday celebration with his family.
Pullen earned her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in May. She joined the NMMC staff on 4 South in 2016 and transferred to 3 West in 2018.
• Maternal fetal medicine specialist Justin Brewer, M.D., will see high risk maternity patients at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory the second Tuesday of each month beginning Oct. 8.
In 2013, Brewer launched Mississippi’s only maternal fetal medicine program outside of Jackson at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. While most initial consultations will continue to be done in the Tupelo clinic, follow-up appointments may be scheduled at NMMC Gilmore-Amory.
Brewer is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who completed a three-year fellowship in maternal fetal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A native of Oxford, Brewer received his bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in health care management from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed his residency in obstetrics-gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then completed three years of fellowship training in maternal fetal medicine at UMMC. He is board certified in obstetrics-gynecology.
• Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance retains its Best Practices status for the eighth consecutive year, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Managing Member Brandt Galloway said, “This honor recognizes that at every level, Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance and its employees are committed to providing the best possible service and products for our clients. The fact that we’ve received the Best Practices designation eight years in a row speaks to the consistency of that commitment.”
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance has served residents in north Mississippi and west Alabama for 29 years. The agency writes commercial and personal insurance and has offices in Columbus, West Point, Starkville, Amory and Aberdeen.