• Interventional cardiologist Barry Bertolet, M.D., of Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi has been elected as Governor-Elect of the Mississippi chapter of the American College of Cardiology. Dr. Bertolet will be installed as governor in 2022 and will serve a two-year term.
Bertolet received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Mississippi and completed his medical studies at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Florida Health Services Center in Gainesville, where he also received postgraduate training in adult cardiology. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and joined Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in 1997.
He is a founding member of the Mississippi Health Care Alliance, an organization which has developed the nation’s first statewide system of care for both heart attack and stroke.
• Kelli Hill, manager of Clinical Documentation Integrity for North Mississippi Health Services, has been named to the Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) Leadership Council.
Hill leads the CDS staff throughout North Mississippi Health Services hospitals.
Hill earned her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2009 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2014. She began her career working as an emergency and medical-surgical nurse before transitioning to case management in 2012.
Hill’s journey in documentation improvement began in 2014 when she helped to implement a successful CDI program at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth while serving as the Case Management Department supervisor. She became certified by the American Case Management Association in 2017 and joined the NMHS staff in October 2019. She earned her Certified Clinical Documentation Specialist credentials in 2020. She also spearheaded the team which established the inaugural NMHS Physician Advisor Panel.
• The Mended Hearts Inc. recently honored Cheryl Storey, a volunteer with North Mississippi Medical Center, with the national 2021 Visiting Chair Excellence Award, the organization’s top visiting award.
Storey was chosen for the award because of the dedication she has shown to her Accredited Visitors, NMMC, heart patients and families in the community, and the Mended Hearts program. The Accredited Visiting Program supports patients and families who are facing the diagnosis of heart disease and help them realize they are not alone and that there is hope in the midst of the crisis. Storey has been a member of Mended Hearts Chapter 97 since 2015 and currently serves as Chapter President and Accredited Visitor.
During 2020 and 2021, Storey did not let the fact that she couldn’t visit in-person because of the pandemic affect the support she gave. Understanding the importance of connection, she worked with the NMMC staff to find ways to support patients and families after surgery. She called patients twice a week after their surgeries and followed up by mailing them a letter of support and information about how to join Mended Hearts. In 2020, she made 370 phone calls supporting patients and mailed 396 letters. In addition, she made sure that all of her chapter’s visitors completed the required training and helped mentor them through the on-boarding process.
Storey was honored with the award at the divisional and regional level before receiving the national award.
• Brittany Bradley, unit coordinator for 3 Central, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Over the July 4 holiday weekend, Bradley helped nursing staff with patients. “I had a veteran patient who cried one night stating July 4th was a day he celebrated and he wished he was home,” wrote Lauren Holcomb, RN, in her nomination. “This really touched Brittany’s heart, and on July 4, she bought him an American flag hat and made him a United States Air Force certificate. When she gave him the gifts, there was not a dry eye in the room.”
Holcomb thanked Bradley for her helping and “serving those who have served us.” “This kind act is exactly what those in health care should model,” she wrote. “One simple act made this patient’s whole hospital stay.”
Bradley joined the NMMC 3 Central staff seven years ago. A 2004 graduate of Tupelo High School, she attended Itawamba Community College. She previously worked at United Methodist Senior Services.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Mary Kathryn Price Honeycutt of Labor and Delivery at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
“I probably couldn’t have made it through everything that day if it wasn’t for her,” wrote a patient whose newborn baby passed away. “She was truly a blessing. My daughter had gone and she did absolutely everything she possibly could to make sure I was ok and all my needs were met.”
The bereaved mother expressed her thankfulness for Honeycutt. “My God sent me the best nurse He had,” she added.
A 2015 graduate of Oxford High School, Honeycutt earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Delta State University in Cleveland in December 2019. She worked in medical-surgical nursing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven before joining the NMMC Women’s Hospital staff in November 2020. She and her husband, Hayden, live in Tupelo.
• IMA-Tupelo is hosting a reception from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, for Ken Harvey, M.D., who recently retired after 37 years of practice in Tupelo.
Dr. Harvey retired on Sept. 30. The public is invited to the reception, which will be held in the lobby of IMA-Tupelo, 845 S. Madison. Masks and social distancing are required.
A Picayune native, he graduated from Picayune High School in 1967 and enrolled at Mississippi College, where he majored in chemistry. Harvey graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1977 and completed residency training in internal medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1980. Because his medical training was funded by a health professions scholarship from the U.S. Air Force, he was assigned to serve at Columbus Air Force Base upon completion. Once his Air Force commitment ended, he became the 14th doctor to join a growing internal medicine practice in Tupelo founded by Drs. Antone Tannehill, F.L. Lummus, Eugene Murphey and Bill Wood.
Around 1993, they formed IMA Foundation and affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services, which alleviated the doctors’ practice management responsibilities.