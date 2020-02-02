North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named Margaret VanLandingham, corporate accountant, as the 2019 Employee of the Year.
VanLandingham joined North Mississippi Medical Clinics in June 1990, in its first month of operation. She is a graduate of Red Bay High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1984 from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
She plans to retire in March, and she and her husband will begin a six-month hiking trip on the Appalachian Trail.
VanLandingham was nominated for her passion and positive work ethic.
Justin Hillhouse recently joined Nail McKinney.
He received his Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Mississippi State University in 2013 and has been in public practice in the Jackson area for the past four years with an emphasis in tax.
Baldwyn Nursing Facility recently named Beverly Golmon, RN, as Employee of the Month for December.
Golmon, who lives in Dorsey, joined Baldwyn Nursing Facility in 2007 and serves as Medicare/MDS coordinator. She graduated from Monticello High School and then earned an associate degree in nursing from Southwest Community College in Summit in 1993.
Golmon worked in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson from 1993-1995; the ICU at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven from 1995-1997; and Lawrence County Nursing Center in Monticello from 1997-2006. She served as Assistant Director of Nursing at Golden Living Center in Tupelo from 2006-2007.
Registered nurse Crystal Gann, nurse educator for North Mississippi Medical Center 3 Central and 3 West, received North Mississippi Medical Center’s DAISY Award for September.
Gann and another employee came in on their day off to wash and style a patient’s hair using special shampoo and treatments they bought with their own money.
Gann earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2013. She first came to NMMC in March 2016 working as a registered nurse for a traveling nurse agency. She joined the NMMC staff on 3 Central in September of that year.
Billy D. Parsons, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic.
He has practiced at Magnolia Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Corinth since April 2012. Prior to that, he practiced with Texarkana Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgical Associates in Texas for 16 years.
A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Parsons completed bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry with a minor in English at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, in 1985. He earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City in 1989. He completed residency training in general surgery in 1994 at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, and a residency in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery there in 1996.
He is a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Board of Surgery and American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Southern Thoracic Surgical Association, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association and Mississippi State Medical Association.