• Respiratory therapist Amanda Lann recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Lann was nominated by a registered nurse who commended Lann for performing tracheostomy care for a patient who had repeatedly refused the care but desperately needed it.
A Fulton native, Lann graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 2009. She earned an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Itawamba Community College in 2013 and worked as a respiratory therapist for three years at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She joined the NMMC staff in 2016.
Lann received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake.
• Registered nurse Mary Ann Franks of 3 West recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s DAISY Award.
Franks was nominated by the daughter of a patient on 3 West. After working in several different roles, Franks changed careers and earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2011. A Nettleton resident, she joined the staff of NMMC’s 3 West that year. Franks continued her education and completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in May.
She received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch.
• Nurse practitioner Justin Campbell, FNP-C, recently joined Pulmonary Consultants.
Campbell joins pulmonologists Drs. Will Edmonson, Kevin Harbour, Robert McEachern, Paul Perry, David Reed, Robert Stewart, Jaime Ungo and David Witty, and nine other nurse practitioners at the clinic.
Campbell is a 2003 graduate of Mantachie High School. In 2011, he changed careers and earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton. He joined the NMMC staff as a registered nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit that year. He transferred to NMMC’s Electrophysiology Laboratory in 2014 and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2015. In May, he completed his master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.