• Justin E. Winfrey of Tupelo, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day training program through Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen. Speakers also covered topics including technology, fraternalism, underwriting and a number of other areas vital for success.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization that offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
• North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care welcomes new oncologist Neha Patil, M.D.
Dr. Patil completed internal medicine residency training at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and became board certified in internal medicine in 2017.
She completed a hematology and oncology subspecialty fellowship at Henry Ford Health System at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. She served as chief administrative fellow for 2019-2020. During her fellowship training she received awards from the American Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncology Society as well as the Fellow of the Year award and the Robert Chapman, M.D., Outstanding Fellow Award during her graduation ceremony in June.
NMMC Cancer Care provides comprehensive cancer screening and treatment at our Tupelo and Starkville locations.
• Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo and Oxford has been certified by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC (CEFEX) for the ninth consecutive year. Hardy Reed is one of only 144 firms worldwide to achieve the Investment Advisor Certification by CEFEX. This certification is only granted by CEFEX to firms that demonstrate adherence to a standard of fiduciary best practices known as the Global Fiduciary Standard of Excellence. It is a hallmark accomplishment for Hardy Reed as it signifies continued conformity to a recognized global standard of fiduciary excellence.
The CEFEX certification process is based on the international standard, ISO 19011: Guideline for quality management system auditing. The assessment is evidence-based, and all work is reviewed by the CEFEX Registration Committee to ensure impartiality and consistency. Hardy Reed was subject to a rigorous, multi-month audit and certification process guided by the “Prudent Practices for Investment Advisors”, an industry-recognized handbook that is grounded in law, regulation and professional best practices.
Hardy Reed is certified for ERISA DB & DC plans, 403(b), non-qualified plans, foundations and endowments, personal trusts, and investment advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals. Hardy Reed’s certification is registered and can be viewed at www.cefex.org.